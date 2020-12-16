Let’s face it: none of us are going to be sorry when 2020 leaves us on Dec. 31.
It’s been an incredibly difficult year for most, if not all, of the people I’ve spoken to – in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in depth because of all the stresses that relate to it.
My colleague at the Mille Lacs Messenger, Traci LeBrun, wrote about “doomscrolling” earlier this year, taking the time to go through your social media before you go to bed every night. Because of the prevalence of bad news, the scrolling inevitably leads to thoughts of doom.
Lately, though, in reaction to all the doom and gloom (pun intended), I’ve seen a lot more people posting challenges. Challenges to post the 10th picture in your feed, challenges to post a picture of a beloved animal, challenges to fill out memes based on who is on your chat list ... you name it, it’s a challenge.
One of the tips my colleague found was to search for positivity. So, the bright spots on my Facebook page lately have been lots and lots of pictures of pets. Of course, it being this time of year, friends who own cats also happen to have pictures or videos of said cats getting around, under and sometimes into their Christmas tree, so there’s also that.
Most people will admit it’s better to see something cheerful than it is to see something depressing. If pet pictures help fill that void and make life a little bit easier, more power to pictures and puppies.
Speaking of that last ... a friend recently got herself a new golden labrador. If you’ve never been around a lab puppy and you’re into dogs, you’re missing quite the treat. Labs are some of the friendliest dogs on the planet, they’re cuter than a button, and the fact that, as puppies, they have paws the size they’re literally going to grow into. Yep, that, too.
Watching a lab grow from puppy to adult takes me back to my childhood, and my first pet – a golden lab/German shepherd mix I ended up naming Polly. She was a huge part of our family until the end of my junior year of college, and the sheer number of photos I have from over the years equal the memories she helped us build.
Animal pictures may not cure all that ails us, but a little bit of fur comfort can go a long way – especially in this day and age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.