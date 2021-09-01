It’s now September 2021. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
I decided to sit down and take a look back this week. At my last paper, there was a piece in each day’s paper, called “Memory Lane.” The paper looked back at what was important a year ago, 20 years ago, 40 years ago and so on.
I can’t claim to have that much history, but it’s interesting to look back at where my history and actual history intersect.
For example:
• 40 years ago – In 1981, I was starting second grade. My assigned teacher for that year had a major health incident, and we had a permanent substitute for the rest of the year. It was my last year at that school, too, as Point Beach Elementary School in Milford, Connecticut, closed in spring 1982.
But other history of that month in 1981 included: Tracy Austin winning the U.S. Open women’s singles title, defeating Martina Navratilova; a variety of nuclear tests in the U.S. and the U.S.S.R.; the Smurfs made their television debut (always loved to watch Gargamel get foiled); and “Taxi” and “Hill Street Blues” won best shows at the 33rd Emmy Awards.
• 30 years ago – In 1991, I started my senior year of high school. In the rarified area of senior-dom, I was taking classes in current affairs, creative writing, trigonometry and treble chorale. Later that fall, I’d compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.
Other history, though? By 1991, Monica Seles (and her infamous grunt) had taken tennis by storm. The U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings on Clarence Thomas – and Nirvana released its classic, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
But starting in 2001, September began to take on a far different meaning. My honeymoon was supposed to start on Sept. 11, 2001. My then-husband and I were still in bed, arguing about newly married couple stuff (who pulled the covers off whom) when the phone rang.
My dad was on the phone, imploring me to turn on the television. What I saw when the images came up on the screen terrified me.
The date – and indeed, so many of my actions that day – is burned into my memory as I tried to somehow comprehend what happened that day.
I’m not alone there. Like any other major historical event, it seems we all know what we were doing when we first heard the news. Sights, sounds, smells all remain fresh in my mind from that day – and from the days that followed. Aside from one blissful day at what was then Camp Snoopy, that honeymoon was spent watching the news.
Now, 20 years later, America is looking at the 20th anniversary of that day. It is painful, it is important – and it remains tied to current events even now. I am no longer the second grader focused on a new teacher, or the high school senior trying to maintain a journal in creative writing.
I’m an adult who grew up immeasurably 20 years ago, and lost an innocence and naiveté I had somehow managed to maintain. I wonder where we will be in 10 years, much less another 20. And I hope that, somehow, we can find the peace we all lost that day.
