On Sept. 23, the world lost a sports legend.
When I first heard of Gale Sayers, it wasn’t because of his football skills, and it wasn’t because I was a Chicago Bears fan. Frankly, it was because our high school library had an abundance of sports-related fiction and non-fiction – and one of those books was the script for “Brian’s Song.”
Being the somewhat geeky teenager I was, I spent a lot of time in the library and a lot of time reading. I picked the book up off the shelf, and probably read through it in one sitting. It wasn’t until after, doing a little research, that I found out it was based on a real-life story.
The friendship between Gale Sayers and Brian Piccolo defied many preset assumptions of the time. The two gained headlines because the Bears decided to room their players by position, and because a black man and a white man would be rooming together – the first interracial roommates in history. They were also friends.
The film does take its liberties. According to a Washington Post article Sept. 23, the friendship was perhaps exaggerated - given some extra weight with the emotion of a film that has been lauded as one of the best sports films of all time. As was said in the article, the friendship may have meant more to one than the other - and with both men now gone, we’ll never know for sure.
But the friendship was only one portion of who Gale Sayers was. As an NFL running back for the Bears from 1965-1971, Sayers had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons – and probably could have had more. In 1968, his season was cut short by a severe knee injury at 973 yards.
He rehabbed that knee injury in 1969, and came back to register 1,148 yards, earning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. In his award speech, he asked everyone to pray for Piccolo, who by then was in his final battle with the cancer that would take his life.
Another knee injury would hold Sayers at just two games in 1970 and 1971, and he then retired. But he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 – at the age of 34, he remains the youngest ever inductee.
He was a College Football Hall of Fame player, named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team and his jersey was retired by both Kansas and the Bears.
Sayers was not just defined by his career, or by his friendship with Piccolo. Both have transcended time. After all, Piccolo has been dead for 50 years of the cancer detailed in the film. Their story, however, remains, and still instructs others.
In a year where so many others have been lost, this loss should not be just another drop into the sea.
