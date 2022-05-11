Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed every year on the last Monday in May. It honors those who died serving in the United States military.
Most government and businesses offices will be closed on this day. Armed Forces Day honors those who currently serve in the military and Veterans Day honors men and women who have previously served in the United States Military.
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in military service for the United States.
In 2012, the New York Times reported that as many as 25 different places claimed to have begun Memorial Day. In 1966 President Lyndon Johnson officially declared Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace of Memorial Day, where the village held an event on May 5, 1866. It is known that other informal observations took place before that, such as on May 1, 1865 (two weeks before the end of the Civil War), newly freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, held a ceremony reburying fallen Union soldiers with a proper burial.
While there is some dispute as to the origin of the day, the first Decoration Day was observed on May 30, 1868, under proclamation by General John A. Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. The first official observation involved placing flowers on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery with President James Garfield delivering a speech.
Some believe General Logan planned the first Decoration Day for May 30 because both Northern and Southern states would have flowers in bloom by then, though others say the date was chosen because it didn’t coincide with the anniversary of any battles.
In 1868, about 5,000 people decorated graves at Arlington National Cemetery’s first Memorial Day ceremony. About the same number of people still gather there annually.
By 1890, Memorial Day was recognized by all of the northern states. The South refused to acknowledge the day, honoring their dead on separate days until after World War I (when the holiday changed from honoring just those who died fighting in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died fighting in any war).
Memorial Day was celebrated on May 30 up to 1971 when the National Holiday Act of 1971, designated the last Monday in May to be the Federal holiday.
Memorial Day is also considered the start of the summer travel season. The World Travel & Tourism Council, which represents the global travel and tourism industry, projects that travel and tourism in the United States will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, contributing nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy.
But what I am looking forward to is the Farmers Almanac prediction of a sizzling hot summer. Bring it on ….
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.