An odd topic for the week of Christmas, perhaps. But for many, there are reasons to grieve during the holidays.
This is not really about that specifically, but rather about the modern tendency to sweep grief, death and mourning under the rug; to want to rush past it, to get over it and definitely not to make others uncomfortable by writing or talking about these topics.
Indigenous people groups and older European and Asian cultures have a more established way of creating space and time for loved ones to grieve a death. Somehow, and I suspect this is related to the loss of elder influence when younger people emigrated to the Americas from other continents, we began to quickly move past the pain of death, avoiding the physical evidence of death and minimizing the time spent with the body and other mourners.
It’s not uncommon in many cultures for family and friends to make space in a family living area for the dead person’s body to lie in a place of honor. Relatives and friends may spend days with the departed, sharing food, drink and stories and supporting one another in their grief.
When my own husband died more than a decade ago, I experienced significant discomfort when the undertaker showed up not much more than an hour after he died to whisk his body away. I think this is typical now, but I had a strong desire to sit with him for a longer time – to make space for the transition to my life without him.
Over the past several years, I began to notice some interesting things related to death as I cared for my own livestock. Many years ago, I had a ewe whose lamb did not survive the birthing process. I took the lamb away and disposed of it and the mother called for it and searched in a most heart-rending way for her lamb, for what seemed like a long time.
The next time I had a stillborn lamb, I left it alone. Mama licked it off and quietly sat by it for two days before she seemed to realize it was not going to get up. At that point, she left it and I put it away. In the intervening years, I have seen this a few times.
This year, on Thanksgiving morning, I found a cow that I had been watching for several days, in labor. It was a cold morning, and she appeared to have been in labor for some time. I sat nearby, watching her as she breathed heavily, getting up every few minutes to try to push her calf out. I could see the calf was showing and was in a normal, healthy position for delivery. It was just too large, and because she had been in labor so long, the calf had died. I ended up having to pull the dead calf. I covered the cow with a quilt and brought her some hay and a warm drink. The next morning she was in the same position, just resting after her ordeal. A short time later, she got up and went to the calf. For two days she rested by her dead calf, licking it clean and warming it with her body. Finally, realizing the calf was not going to wake up, Tansy got up and went to rejoin the herd. Animals can teach us a lot, if we just observe.
