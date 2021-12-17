I love Christmas. I always have. The holiday has always had a magical feeling for me.
The smell of the freshly cut pine tree. The decorations, the lights, the music, the traditions.
My brothers and I waking up early on Christmas morning to see if we had lived up to Santa’s expectations of “being good.”
On Christmas Eve, us kids would lay on the floor and dad on the couch, with the only light coming from the ones on the tree. We’d look at the ceiling and play “the Christmas alphabet game.” One of us would start it out with a word associated with Christmas that started with the letter A. Each of us would answer and then move on to B. We couldn’t repeat another’s word. Seriously, it was one of the few times we were all calm and getting along.
As age has caught up to me, the season seems to have lost some of the magic. My children are grown, I don’t see them or my grandchildren as often as I would like for the most part. I spend much of my time alone, which any other time of year is perfectly fine with me. But, around the holidays, it’s just not right.
I was sitting around feeling pretty sorry for myself when…
‘Twas two weeks before Christmas, and all through my home, not a decoration to be found, not even a gnome - dressed like an elf. For most of my time is spent here by myself.
The stockings aren’t hung by the chimney with care. I have been so busy, with no time to spare.
My children are grown, two with kids of their own.
The tree is in the basement awaiting the time. I will go down and get it and clean off the grime.
A regular tree stand won’t do the trick. It must be sturdy, my cats are real quick.
They’ll knock the ornaments down and climb to the top, no matter how many times I tell them to stop.
The umbrella stand is where it will sit. We can never get it straight, it tips just a bit.
Something’s not right, I started to whine. Kate knew what to get, a candle of pine.
It’s time to decorate, where are the kids, they are late.
When what to my itchy, red eyes should appear? But two of my grandchildren and their mother, oh dear.
The ornaments were hung on the tree that was bare. Just put wherever, without any a care. With the placement just right, the kids were so pleased. Was a beautiful tree, I grabbed them and squeezed.
Their cheeks were like roses, happy and gleaming. I had missed them so much that I thought I was dreaming.
We truly were jolly, we laughed and we sang. My spirits were lifted, thanks to my gang.
A lesson I’ve learned from years of self sorrow. Hang in there, stay strong. There’s always tomorrow.
