Well folks, I don’t send out Christmas cards anymore. I mean where does it start and end, so I guess this week, this is a Christmas card for all of you as we approach the holiday.
I have some special groups that deserve some special mention as we prepare to say goodbye to another year.
Merry Christmas to those who serve our country every day whether they are on active duty away from home or able to spend time with their family. They get our thanks every day but the holidays are especially tough on those away from home.
Merry Christmas to those who spend their days in a patrol car or first responders who are at least on call 24/7. They are life-saving individuals for sure. Many of those will be on duty this week.
Merry Christmas to the teaching fraternity, the people who day in and day out instruct our kids and who, despite popular opinion, do so out of a love for teaching and most of the time without supplies they need to do their best job. They are unsung heroes.
Merry Christmas to those who spend their time working in hospitals. There is nothing worse than spending the holidays in the hospital and thank goodness we have special people who take care of those who can’t be home.
Merry Christmas to those involved in organizations like Operation Christmas who devote their time and effort to make sure that every child has presents to open and put smiles on their faces despite hard times.
Merry Christmas to those professional athletes who spend time and money to make wishes come true, especially this time of year. Most go unnoticed because they don’t want the publicity. That’s not why they do it but some of those, who I admit make tons of money, are special in their own way.
Merry Christmas to all of you parents and grandparents out there who are able to give their families a wonderful holiday and man, we take that for granted, don’t we?
Christmas is a special time for me because I know how hard my mom and dad worked to make sure we always had a great time. They made sacrifices for us and we didn’t think about how they did it. Later in life you realize things like that and are eternally grateful.
I hope you are able to spend time with your family and enjoy the season, and finally, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
