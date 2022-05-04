I have heard those words in one shape or form many times over my children’s lives. My answer to them is immediate and is always “Yes!”
Sometimes it was because it made sense financially to come home. Sometimes it was because they missed me ever so much (I hope). Sometimes it was only until they could get back on their feet, either financially, mentally or physically.
Whatever the reason, I hope they always know they have a place here or there or wherever I am. I hope that it always provides them with a sense of security and a loved feeling.
It will never matter to me how old they are. Being someone they can always count on is important to me and selfishly, when they need me, it makes me feel secure and loved.
It’s like I forget how to be and who I am when they aren’t near me. Thankfully it seems that they like to be around me and appreciate my sick sense of humor and possibly even share it (previous column from the April 27 Age). My questionable housekeeping skills are hardly ever mentioned. I even occassionally get help with some of the most dire of the tasks.
It’s fun for me to have conversations with them and see who they are now. It’s interesting to see and hear about the things that are important to them now. To see how they care about and have respect for others makes me proud.
I made what I believe to be an awful lot of mistakes as a parent. Most of their young years I was a single parent. I struggled in many different ways and felt like I wasn’t doing a good job as their mom.
After a discussion recently, two of the three (one was at work during this conversation) said that at the time of these struggles it might have been beneficial for me to confide in them somewhat instead of trying to hide the problems from them. They said that it took quite a while for them to see me as a human being in addition to being their mom.
As my children and I have all continued to grow in different directions, we are rooted together. The times I am most happy are when I am around them, or even just chatting on the phone (not texting though, I don’t like texting).
When I became a parent way back in November of 1989, I finally learned the meaning of true and unconditional love. I have never loved anyone as much as I love my kids. Well … that is … until I met my grandchildren!
