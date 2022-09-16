So I just looked it up. The first day of fall this year is Sept. 22. I was wrong, thought it had already passed, like right after Labor Day. Oh well, calendars tell the story! Don’t ban calendars.
The reason I was wondering and looked it up was because most of the berries on the mountain ash trees around the yard are bright blazing red, the others a duller red. Cool, they’ll be bright blazing red soon and confirm it’s fall.
Neat, how those berry bunches start out as doily-like white flower clusters hanging in and out of the leaves of early summer, soon to form the tight knit family of soft white berry bunches; take their time turning dull to bright yellow over the summer until, dang, they’re that autumn moon orange waiting, I guess, for the signal to go bright blazing red!
And here we are on the calendar, two weeks before the start of fall and it’s fall. The copper-colored full moon last night looked like a blaring autumn moon complementing these bright blazing red mountain ash berries. High 40s overnight. Yellowing poplar, ash, maple and birch leaves agree, it’s Friday evening and I like it.
Looking around some trees this afternoon, a few yellow leaves here and there, a friend mentioned, “It’s a sign of cold weather coming. I don’t like the cold, gives me the chills. Winter’ll be next.” I didn’t have an answer or opinion, just thought, “We got all fall first!”
I like the start of all seasons, like a refresher course and I like the season middle (complain a little just to complain, especially late frigid January, early February). I like the season end too … and a fresh new season to begin again. It don’t end so, whew, enough of that! Go with the flow. Soon, watch those robins and friends attack the bright blazing red berries before heading south till next spring. Them, not me! They’ll be back in the spring attacking the fermented crab apples.
Even without a first frost, mosquitoes and deer flies in the woods have let up, dragon flies above the yard are having a feast. Hornets fly slower with less attitude; bees and hummingbirds are getting their last licks of nectar. Who couldn’t like the beginning of fall, end of summer?
Bear and deer seem less people-friendly with hunting season on, though a 10, an 8 and a 6 point buck are, I’m told, visiting a corn-in-feeder setup. Someone else, not me!
I hope to shoot a few partridge (they’re grouse, I’m reminded) this fall. I really hope to shoot a deer. That’ll be middle fall on the calendar, first half of November. Sleep over in the hunting shack, early up with coffee and cookies, sneak off aways, sit down on a log or stump and wait for early light and the sound of something heavier than a squirrel walking within range. Probably get a little chilled, serves me right. Maybe get off the log or stump, walk a ways and sit some more. Maybe get up in a stand for a while. Be real nice if we have some snow about then … middle fall!
