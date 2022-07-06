What does it mean to be born?
I looked this up when I was a teenager. What I learned then was “born” means to bring forth.
When an idea is “born,” what was brought forth? Was it an idea already? When a raccoon is born, what was brought forth? When air suddenly touches it, does it magically turn into a raccoon? Or, was it a raccoon already?
Now, how about a tiny human?
I believe abortion is the taking of a life. Sometimes circumstances may warrant the life be terminated. Things like, if the mother’s life is in grave danger because of the pregnancy. Or, if the mother is an adolescent victim of sexual assault. There are also other gray areas for me where I think that the difficult choice of terminating the pregnancy would be logical and necessary.
I do believe every woman should have control over her own body. But, I don’t believe she should have the sole power to terminate another body growing inside hers. Some of the arguments I have heard are “the glob of cells wouldn’t survive without the mother’s body, therefore it isn’t a person.” Once born, that baby would also not survive without the assistance of a caregiver. So, really the aforementioned argument makes zero sense to me.
When I was 18 years old, I thought there was a possibility that I might be pregnant. I went to my local Planned Parenthood for a test and guidance. The test came back positive, I was indeed pregnant. Then someone came to speak with me about my options. They asked me what I intended to do about my pregnancy to which I replied “Have a baby.” While I was filled with nervous excitement, they tried to explain to me that abortion was probably the better option for someone my age. Feeling uncomfortable with the conversation, I left.
This was my first pregnancy, so I didn’t really know what to expect. But, after being through it several times now, I feel like somewhat of an expert. I won’t go into any other detail than how I felt them moving inside my body. They were able to move independently from me, they were definitely living beings. They knew my voice, they played and “jumped” around – sometimes so much I thought my ribs would break. My babies were alive before I met them.
During my last pregnancy, my husband and I went in for a 6-month ultrasound as I was considered high-risk. The ultrasound technician was concerned and went to get a doctor. The doctor came in and studied the screen of the ultrasound machine. They told me that my daughter was missing a very important organ. They could not find a stomach. It was then suggested that I get an abortion because my baby would die within hours of being born. I refused. They asked me what I planned to do because she was going to die. I told them I would hold her until she did. She just turned 20 years old. The doctors were wrong.
An article by Sophia Yen, MD, MPH from Pandia Health said that surveys indicated that 74% of abortions were performed because an unintended pregnancy would interfere with a woman’s education, work or ability to care for dependents. The article also said that numerous research supports that when women have the ability to control when and how often they get pregnant is directly correlated to higher levels of educational attainment, better finances and more healthy pregnancies and babies. Abortion takes place after conception. It is used to stop the progression of a pregnancy. Abortion can be performed with medication or surgically depending on the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy. The study also said that “73% of abortion patients cite not being able to afford a child at the time, followed by not wanting to be a single parent.”
The article also said there is a small number of women who get abortions because of non-viability, fetal abnormalities, or rape and incest. I wanted to verify my source for this information, so I looked up who Pandia Health is. Here is what www.pandiahealth.com says, “Pandia Health was founded and is led by an academic female doctor who made this company for herself, her daughters and everyone with a uterus.”
Birth control, in my opinion, should be free. Not just birth control either, but also a consultation with a doctor because not everyone knows how to use birth control correctly to make it as effective as possible. I would prefer to see the prevention of unwanted pregnancies rather than termination.
This is a matter of life and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.