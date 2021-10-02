There’s an old adage that says the way to be safe is never to be secure. Whoever said that can bugger off.
When I feel safe, I also feel secure. For me, the feelings go hand in hand, they are synonymous.
So, I overheard a conversation between some people concerning those who are unvaccinated when referring to the most recent mandates that have been once again implemented in several businesses in the area. The comment went something like, “Those unvaccinated people are just making this harder.” Those were not the exact words but you can probably understand the implication.
I am not sure how those who are unvaccinated are making anything harder. I have been delving into the medical/health-related websites and doing my best to study why that statement may have been true. Everything I find tells me that it is not, in fact, true. The unvaccinated and the vaccinated can carry and transmit the virus just the same as the other. Everyone, no matter their vaccination status, should still mask up and social distance, etc. It seems that the only real difference I can find is the vaccinated seem to have an easier time recovering if the virus has been contracted.
Now don’t get me wrong, I have a healthy respect (pardon my lame attempt at humor here) for the coronavirus. I know people who have had it. I know people who have lost loved ones from it. I have seen videos made available on social media from people who are essential workers in the health care field. Doctors and nurses can be heard promoting the vaccine on the one hand and recommending that people don’t get the vaccine on the other, at least not yet.
I have a cousin through marriage who lives in Hawaii. My cousin shared something that said most of all the new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii were the Delta variant. I wondered, “How do they know?” The last thing I heard about the Delta variant was there wasn’t a particular test for it. So, after some more researching (www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/variant-faqs.aspx) now I see that there is a special type of testing (genomic sequencing) that can determine what variant is causing the infection. But, with the sheer volume of COVID-19 cases, there is no way to perform this sequencing on all of the tests submitted.
I can’t be sure but I think my entire family had the virus at the very beginning of the pandemic. But, just in case we don’t have antibodies from previous contamination, I mask up when necessary or when asked, I wash and sanitize my hands, I distance myself by at least six feet, sometimes more. I also take extra vitamin D supplements daily, keep a supply of cold medications on hand just in case and hope that my O-type blood will help me if I get this virus or if I get it again.
Personally, I don’t trust this vaccine and I haven’t seen any evidence to make me feel safe or secure about taking it.
I have seen and heard some people asking the question “Why is the vaccine free?” I saw someone reply on a Facebook post that it’s because our health is of utmost priority to our government. If that were true, wouldn’t that be nice. The last time I checked, people fighting other terrible diseases and sicknesses aren’t receiving their treatments and medications for free.
I understand why people get the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope people can understand why I haven’t … yet.
Another old adage that “those who love the law and sausages should never watch either one being made” certainly applies to drug policy.
