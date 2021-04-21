It’s not been an easy week and a half – not here, and probably not anywhere.
On Monday morning, we woke up to the news of another encounter between police and a person of color. We woke up to news of another man killed, and another man killed in Minnesota.
As of April 13, we are roughly three weeks into the trial of Derek Chauvin. You know him. He’s the former Minneapolis police officer who is facing murder charges after the death of George Floyd in his custody last year.
Between Memorial Day 2020 and today, it seems we haven’t gone a week without some incident of racism coming to light – or a current incident receiving more press. Now we have another death of a person of color, and in spite of a year having passed, not much seems to have changed.
The circumstances are at once both eerily similar and horrifyingly different. This time, instead of a knee to the throat, a man by the name of Daunte Wright was shot. He was shot by a veteran police officer who claims she thought she had her Taser in her hand, not her service weapon.
Today, on April 13, we are hearing of how easy – or hard – it can be to mistake a Taser for a service weapon. We are hearing that this explanation has been given before. We are being told a 26-year veteran of the police could not tell the difference.
This could be a tragic accident, or it could be an excuse. Either way, there is one conclusion: it should not have happened. Another mother should not be grieving and another son should not be growing up without his father.
And ... another police department should not be facing this fallout, either. Make no mistake, I’m not excusing the actions of the officer in question. I am, however, saying that department policy should have made it impossible for something like this to have occurred.
Department policy failed a year ago in the death of Floyd and it failed again in the death of Wright. That’s not a judgment call from me, but instead statements from both departments – statements that said that both situations were against their own policies.
My heart hurts today, not just for the family of Wright (and the family of Floyd), but for the family of the 26-year veteran – and for the veteran herself. If this was indeed a tragic mistake, it is one that Kim Potter will have to live with the rest of her life. Already, she has resigned, as has the chief of police in Brooklyn Center.
Potter was charged later in the week, but charges and potentially even a conviction will not bring back Wright.
It is time to find out where the failings are and address them – whether that be new policies, new training or better enforcement of both above.
As a country, our collective heart hurts, one way or the other. For Floyd, for Wright – and for the police officers and citizens in our country – we have to find a way to do better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.