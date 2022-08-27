I have twin boys who just turned 21. I often wonder how on earth that can be! In these sometimes tumultuous times for them as they make decisions, chart new paths and follow their dreams and passions, I often find myself longing for the simpler days. I miss the predictablity of them hopping off the school bus at 3:47, bounding in the door – backpacks slung, starving for a snack, the house filled with chatter, dinner around the table, bedtime routines and prayers. I mostly miss knowing they are safely nestled beneath our roof dreaming their dreams. Life is anything but routine these days.
One son is attending college and lives an hour from home. He juggles two jobs. The other works in construction and made the bold and brave decision to join the National Guard. I did not see him for six agonizing months while he went through training. The days when they are both home and sleeping soundly in their beds at the same time are few and far between. When it happens, my heart is full of contentment and peace.
When my boys were younger, we enjoyed countless walks together or they’d join me on bikes or skateboards. My now-military son and I would always keep our eyes peeled for agates. Over the years, we amassed quite a collection. My dear friend gifted me with her grandmother’s antique turquoise canning jar, to which she had affixed a solar light lid. It is displayed in my kitchen window serving as a perfect nightlight and the ideal place to store our agate collection.
When my son was away for military training, I would eagerly await his letters. When the mail arrived, I would literally run to the mailbox. I read and re-read his words, which included a newfound appreciation for family, our time together and the memories we’d made. They were full of promises to slow down and spend more time together in the flurry we call life. I lived for his words and the reassurance he was staying strong and OK.
One day, as I excitedly opened his letter, I found an agate carefully folded within it. He explained he had seen it on the ground while doing push-ups and saved it in his pocket to send to me to let me know he was thinking of me. Tears welled in my eyes. I keep that agate in a very special spot.
Recently, I came across a Facebook memory. There was a picture of my young boys’ pocket contents after a simply blissful summer day. Depicted was $1.85 in change, a few agates and a piece of broccoli. The photo still makes me laugh and miss those days at the same time. The broccoli was obviously a result of me saying, “Try just one bite,” which apparently didn’t happen.
Now, my fellow agate collector is a man, working hard and willing to serve our country and defend our freedom. I washed his work pants this morning. As I transferred them to the dryer, I heard a rattling noise. Thinking it was a drill bit or coin, I unloaded the dryer only to find an agate. I was instantly transported back to a simpler time when my little boy tagged along beside me searching for agates. A tear rolled down my cheek as my heart warmed with his love.
