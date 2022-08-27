I am a M.O.M., mother of multiples.

I have twin boys who just turned 21. I often wonder how on earth that can be! In these sometimes tumultuous times for them as they make decisions, chart new paths and follow their dreams and passions, I often find myself longing for the simpler days. I miss the predictablity of them hopping off the school bus at 3:47, bounding in the door – backpacks slung, starving for a snack, the house filled with chatter, dinner around the table, bedtime routines and prayers. I mostly miss knowing they are safely nestled beneath our roof dreaming their dreams. Life is anything but routine these days.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.