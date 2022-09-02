I’m having one of those weeks where everything is breaking, my sanity included by the end of it.
First, my Popsocket phone grip popped off my phone never to be held again. It was trying to warn me of impending doom.
I’m having one of those weeks where everything is breaking, my sanity included by the end of it.
First, my Popsocket phone grip popped off my phone never to be held again. It was trying to warn me of impending doom.
Then I killed not one, but both cars. I mean, they died on their own. The Subaru could only be described as disintegrating piece by piece back into the earth and the truck was a broken starter, a very important part of starting a car.
I called my neighbor Ron to come and pick me up because I’m stranded with no Uber. In the meantime, I’ll grab my favorite iced Blondie with almond milk at the Beanery.
Ron-ron drove me home but made a quick stop at his house. This is where my four-legged best friend, Millie, got a little excited and knocked the liquid gold onto the floor. Six whole dollars of beautiful iced coffee soaked into the carpet.
Cleaning myself up is easy, compared to maybe like, the Ingalls on the prairie. The well in my backyard has a hand pump. But right now, I think my well is going dry? Or the water table is low? Can someone explain this to me? It makes this sound like it’s gasping for life.
But this column is a thank you to my neighbors. Because my usual family did not bail me out. But my new Aitkin family did.
I could bore you with all the things that they did for me, like rides to oh-oh-oh O’Reilly and a shoulder to laugh-cry on, because both are coming out at the same time, a telltale sign of my mental breakdowns.
It feels like the world is ending right now. But, all around me, are other Aitkin residents who are offering a hand to pull me out of my funk.
I have great neighbors who live on my road. And in my head, I like to think that the rest of this little town is my neighbor too. I’ve bounced around to different cities and another state, but nowhere has the sense of community that here offers.
I call the local mechanic shop, they can get me in early. I like to go to there because their dog is named Pickles. I guess I also go because they perform great CPR on dinosaur vehicles, ones going extinct.
My next-door neighbors drove my boyfriend to his first day of work, the new job that is going to save my sanity and buy us a flushable toilet.
Mondays and Tuesdays are my all-time favorite days of the week at the newspaper. Our faithful editor, the glue that holds a lot of shi... things together, rode up to my house this Monday morning, my ride to work.
Thank you to my neighbors.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.