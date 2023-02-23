Hey, hey, hey, hey… oooooooo, oooohhh whoa.
It’s no secret that I wish we were still in the 1980s, what I believe to be the very best decade ever. The music, the movies, the Celtics … if only I could go back … and stay.
Hey, hey, hey, hey… oooooooo, oooohhh whoa.
It’s no secret that I wish we were still in the 1980s, what I believe to be the very best decade ever. The music, the movies, the Celtics … if only I could go back … and stay.
One of the movies that my brothers and I watched on VHS as soon as the local video store had it in stock (we also had to rent the VCR for our viewing pleasure) was “The Breakfast Club.” We would pull out the hide-a-bed, lay there eating popcorn, drinking Kool-Aid and watch until the final credits. Then we would rewind, take a bathroom break and do it again, and again, and again.
The movie had five main characters with nothing in common meeting for the first time in weekend detention for whatever it was they had done that needed punishing. In the 80s, my favorite of the characters was of course the bad boy John Bender. As I have aged, I feel like I would have a better connection with the lesser liked smart kid. I wanted to be able to relate with the princess but actually was more like the recluse. The diverse characters assured that viewers would be able to relate to someone.
Topics covered included friendship, classes, parents, drinking, drugs and romantic relationships. My brother and I still quote the movie to each other (along with a few other movies including “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”). One of my favorite lines from “The Breakfast Club” is “Without lamps, there’d be no light.” It makes me laugh every time I hear it or say it, but it has to be said with the proper amount of sass and attitude which my brother can do perfectly.
The actors went on to do many more movies with a wide variety of characters and some were considered to be members of the elite “Brat Pack.” The brats were a group of actors frequently appearing together in “coming-of-age” movies in the ’80s.
The kids in detention were to write an essay before the end of the day describing who they thought they were. They all decided that the “brain” would write one essay for the entire group that had become friends if even just for that one day.
I heard the main song from the movie on my way in to the office this morning and I was instantly swept away to Shermer High School to see my old friends from detention. The song is really not one of my favorites and yet I’m pretty sure I know all the words.
I was still singing Don’t you … forget about me as I walked through the front door. Ahhh, good times.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.