It would come on television once a year and my brother Bill and I would get so excited when we saw it in the TV Guide.
We knew that when “The Wizard of Oz” was going to be on, we would get to sit for two whole hours with our mom and watch one of her very favorite movies.
Our mother was an extremely busy woman. She was taking care of two young children by herself and working two, or even sometimes three jobs at a time, to do her best to make ends meet. Looking back with what I know now, I can relate on some level to how she must have felt. She did her best to spend quality time with us but as we all know, sometimes life gets in the way.
There were a few occasions that popped up throughout the year that were dedicated to family night for our little threesome. She would make one of our favorite meals for supper, macaroni and cheese with little smokies. We would be able to eat our supper in the living room in front of the television and watch Dorothy and Toto get swept away by a tornado to a magical land with unbelievable creatures and witches.
One of those “creatures” was the Wizard of Oz. Oh, how I would have talked the wizard’s ear off! There were so many things I would have wished for. I also would give performances to the mirror as I pretended to be the character of Glinda the Good Witch. She was my favorite when I was little because I felt kindred to her, with the red curly hair and all. Those who resided in Oz thought she was beautiful, whereas in the world I lived in, red-haired people were mercilessly picked on.
The movie helped to teach me and Bill how to appreciate those in our lives who mattered to us and do our best to not take those people for granted.
I dreamed of owning a pair of shiny, glittery ruby red slippers first worn by the Wicked Witch of the East and then Dorothy. I would have worn the powerful footwear and been able to triumph over evil forces. Now, actually, I could see myself identifying with the wicked witch. She wants what she wants and she wants it now. I have been accused of flying around on a broomstick at times as well, but I will confess to nothing. And, if I could conjure up destructive fireballs using my hands, well, I think I will just leave that one at that. Then again, I also feel what Dorothy was talking about when she said she wanted to go “Someplace where there isn’t any trouble.”
Many of my “Wizard of Oz” memories have surfaced with Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration in Aitkin this past weekend. Happy memories with a busy mom and a little brother.
There really is “No place like home.”
