Gosh, I really love oatmeal. To the point that sometimes I eat it twice a day.
I’m on the go a lot and it’s perfect for eating in the car, at your desk or living room couch. But I wasn’t always this open about oatmeal. I used to hide it.
Old co-workers from previous jobs would give me a disgusted look and ask, “Is that oatmeal?” These encounters would further my shame and I would hide the lumpy goodness as they walked past.
But, I’m done feeling ashamed. Olivia and oatmeal belong together. I carry my off-brand Tupperware with pride, just waiting for someone to say something to me. I dare you.
Oatmeal on its own is bland. That’s because it’s a vessel.
Those who don’t like this grain, it’s their own fault. You have the power to control your toppings.
As for me, I start by mixing mine with vanilla almond milk and vanilla protein powder. The next additions are cherries, almonds, golden raisins and chocolate chips.
My favorite walkin’ buddy, on the other hand, enjoys a little bit of homemade maple syrup with his oatmeal.
According to an article on WebMD, oatmeal may “promote healthy bacteria in your gut, ease constipation and lower your risk of colon cancer.” If the taste and toppings weren’t enough to convince you to hop on this breakfast train, the health benefits might.
But last night, I lay awake for my 2 a.m. insomnia appointment and start to think about rituals. Merriam-Webster defines a ritual as, “an act or series of acts regularly repeated in a set precise manner.”
Oatmeal is a ritual.
An in-depth review of morning rituals was published on VeryWellMind. It explains that, “The morning routine helps us set the tone for the day, better allowing us to control our schedules rather than our schedule controlling us.”
Is oatmeal a vessel for toppings on my quest to gain control over my life? Or am I overthinking everything in the pitch dark alone-ness of the middle of the night?
But now it’s 8 a.m. and writing this is making me hungry. And I’m feeling a little more level headed, as I always do in the mornings, no longer convinced that I am controlling oatmeal or it’s controlling me.
So, I get up to make a bowl.
During this breakfast on a Friday morning, my sink features a pile of dirty dishes, blankets are in a pile from exiting my nest and the dog is vibrating. She’s got a stomachache and does this sometimes.
I don’t care about the details of what needs to be under control. It’s just me and my lifeline, a square off-brand Tupperware filled with soggy-ed oats.
Whatever needs my attention will get it. Just give me 10 minutes to finishing eating.
