“Oh Sandy, Why yi-yi-yi?”
I was 8 years old when my mom took me and my brother to see “Grease” at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
I was in absolute awe of Olivia Newton John from that moment forward. Her character in the musical was that of Sandy. She was not only beautiful, but so caring and sweet and even smart. The transformation she made was like night and day. She astounded me, though I didn’t like her reasoning for the change in appearance and actions. Even at 8 years old I knew she shouldn’t change herself to keep her boyfriend Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta. But, it turned out that she was still the same Sandra Dee Olsson inside.
Getting enough of the movie was impossible for me. I listened to the songs on repeat until I knew all of the words. There were parts that my adolescent brain didn’t understand but I simply “skipped” over them, they were insignificant as far as I was concerned.
It wasn’t just Grease that I obsessed over, it was more about Olivia. When “Xanadu” was released, I was 10 years old. Even though the film tanked at the box office, the tunes were phenomenal. I was even more intrigued with this woman.
Little did I know at the time, but she would be a role model for many years into adulthood. I wanted to be tough like Sandy or a Pink Lady. I wanted to be mysterious like Kira, Xanadu’s roller skating disco queen.
The album “Physical” came out when I was 11 and there was now Music TeleVision or MTV and I could watch all of my favorite artists, including Olivia, perform their songs in videos. And … now … I wanted to learn aerobics. What a fantastic life I had! (I know that when I die - if I am good enough to go to Heaven - it will be filled with everything I love about the ’80s) and then came the movie “Two of a Kind” in 1983, once again with John Travolta.
I watched her throughout my life and admired how she smiled and seemingly charged her way through every challenge that came her way. She received a breast cancer diagnosis the same time her father died. Luckily she recovered from the cancer and then my motivator became an advocate for cancer research. Eventually it is what killed her, she died from breast cancer last week on Aug. 8.
My and probably everyone’s social media newsfeeds are understandably being bombarded with videos and “snippets” from her 73 years of life. From watching some of those, it looks like she never turned down an opportunity to sing with anyone and never failed to smile.
It makes me wonder if there is anyone in Aitkin, Minnesota and maybe even the whole world who couldn’t finish “You better shape up …”
