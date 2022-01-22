Leroy had been kicking the can in front of him for a few years, figured it was going on time to try something more challenging, like taking the river downstream for a ways, not just a mile or two, or five. Maybe a major jaunt, a trip in the canoe somewhere. A move toward maturity. “Think of a metropolis and go for it,” Leroy dared himself. He’d been to Hill City, the big city on the hill, across the Hill Lake from the big mountain. called Quadna Mountain! Then Leroy remembered, “I even been on top of Quadna. I have been around!”
“Not!” he says, “I’m goin’ somewhere bigger, badder downstream from here. I ain’t paddlin’ upstream. I’m gettin’ on the Big Willow below the barn, float for a hour or so past the Corner Store.” Paddle over a sandy bottom, a slow meandering current, high spring water flooding the swamps, snapping turtles paddling alongside, mud turtles sunning on exposed deadfall, suckers heading into their hideaways to spawn. Cut across the endless switchbacks, now flat and flooded until, finally, Leroy’s in the woods. High banks, rocks to meander by, thick woods and, “Wait, what’s with the lilac bushes?” Some thick with white flowers, some with pink and purple flowers. Makes it a fine season to float downriver. Lilacs out here on the Big Willow bank in the middle of nowhere, otherwise grown up with trees, brush, chest-high nettles, pieces of a dock sticking out from way before. Looks like maybe an old path climbing up the bank. “Think I’ll pull to shore, take a look, someone had to have planted the lilacs.” Oofda, 50 feet past the lilacs, there’s a one room log cabin from a long, long time ago! Only a few logs, part of a door sill and some foundation stones still there. Kind of spooky with no recognizable road out. Time to move on downstream. “There’s likely more of these dilapidated shacks since I saw one. Neighbors, you know.” Cool!
Leroy’s figuring by now he must be getting close to where the Willow empties into the Mississippi and, “So what if I ain’t, I ain’t paddlin’ upriver, I’m goin’ easy, goin’ with the flow for a few days and I’m goin’ to a metropolis. I’m going to Aitkin and I’m making progress!”
And just like that, like karma, Leroy noticed the current picking up a little, keeping him pretty much in the middle of the river, paddle across his lap. And now he comes around a bend and there she is in all her glory, the mighty Mississippi River! There’s a high knob right at the rivers’ confluence, a perfect, peaceful place to spend the night. Camp close to the water just in case some big scary thing comes around and wakes him.
It’s a lazy float on the wide river from here to Aitkin, do some 360’s along the way, suck on a slo-poke, whistle some tunes. “Carry on, nobody lookin’! Should be to the metropolis destination later in the afternoon unless more riverbank lilacs to explore pop up along the way.”
What Leroy hoped to see on the Willow or Mississippi, but didn’t, was an old logging site from the white pine logging days where the logs were rolled into the river at spring ice breakup. Unless that shack back up the Willow…
What Leroy did see was Aitkin: a river town, a white pine logging town where riverboats and railroads and loggers met, a town of 19 saloons in the day and a county seat. And that’s progress in Leroy’s book!
