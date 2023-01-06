There was a lot wrong in this world in 2022.
Poverty and hunger crippled many lives. The official poverty rate in the U.S. was about 11.6%, leaving 37.9 million people in poverty. That is six times the population of the entire state of Minnesota.
Wars, for the sake of domination, still cost hundreds of thousands of lives. More than 200,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, according to U.S. estimates. Another 40,000 civilians have also been killed, according to U.S. officials.
A total of 219 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, 68 a result of COVID and 58 a result of gunfire.
An estimated 1,070 Americans were shot by police.
According to the CDC, an estimated 53 Americans are killed every day by a firearm. And according to the Gun Violence Archive, there were at least 635 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. In 2013 there were 273 mass shootings. A mass shooting means more than four people were killed or injured. Of those, 21 involved five or more fatalities.
According to Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, more than 500 land animals are on the brink of extinction and are likely to be lost in the next two decades. A similar number was achieved over 100 years previously. Minus our destruction of nature, it would have taken thousands of years for this to have occurred, say scientists.
According to the science journal, Nature, more than 14 billion tons of plastic make their way into oceans every year. National Geographic estimates that more than 90% of all plastic ever created is not recycled.
So many failures and so much pain. How do we overcome all that is wrong? What can we do that’s going to make any difference? Goodness is contagious, but only if it starts somewhere.
Acts of goodness and thoughtful suggestions were front and center this year as many of you took time to write meaningful letters to the editor that can become a catalyst for change. Never underestimate the power of your thoughts and words.
For instance, the Monticello Lions in a letter to the editor sought volunteers to help create holiday food baskets for those in need. Given that 5.1 million visits to Minnesota food shelves this year will set a new record, efforts like this can be a huge boost for local families and a sign that others really do care.
Another letter showed that 47 members of the graduating class of 2022 in Milaca received a total of $160,000 in scholarship money as a result of local contributions. That support helped dozens of students embark on a journey to help improve society through higher education.
Linda Trummer’s letter about seeking collaboration in St. Louis Park for the benefit of children and families was an invitation for others to think creatively for the benefit of the entire community.
Kailee Schminkey’s letter in the Elk River Star News encouraged other young people to consider a non-traditional path to a career, avoiding staggering college loan debt. She pointed to the trades as a real opportunity for many young people who could be key to completing much-needed public construction projects, like roads and bridges. Many young people now see college as financially unattainable. She pointed to individual creativity as a means for building a career.
Nancy Eder’s letter in the Sun Sailor offered a stark reminder of how we are pricing many people out of the housing market. She suggests we can do much better, noting that affordable housing is a good place to start. We need a lot more of it, everywhere, but it takes the voices
