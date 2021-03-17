So much can happen in a year.
Twelve months can go by. Or if you prefer, 365 days. 8,760 hours. 525,600 minutes.
At times in the last year, it seemed like the situation changed each and every one of those 525,600 minutes. Or at least once every 8,760 hours.
So much has happened in the last year, it’s hard to comprehend it all. Life has changed – in some ways small, in other ways large. All of it, though, has created a new landscape of which we all are a part.
This time last year, in 2020, I was getting ready to travel to the Twin Cities for a U of Minnesota NCAA gymnastics meet. One last chance to watch Maggie Nichols, a great gymnast who also happened to start the ball rolling on revealing the Larry Nassar sex abuse within USA Gymnastics.
Days before the March 18 meet, it was first announced no fans would be allowed – and then the meet was canceled. Soon after, the season canceled.
On a local note, winter sports were canceled, soon to be followed by spring sports. In the midst of all that, schools were closed – then reopened with hastily created distance learning plans.
Life rolled on. Area hospitals instituted, first visitor restrictions, and then no visitors period. Minnesota recorded its first COVID-19 case March 6 – and its first death March 21. Aitkin County would see its first confirmed case April 16, a number that would slowly increase in the coming months before skyrocketing in the fall.
In a year, Minnesota has confirmed a little less than 500,000 cases and 6,705 deaths. In Aitkin County, in just shy of a year, there have been right about 1,200 cases – and 33 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been roughly 528,000 deaths – more than one for every minute of the last year. It’s a staggering number that should break every person’s heart. Most people I know, know someone who has died from COVID-19 – or know someone who knows someone.
But a year later, we have not one vaccine, but three in circulation in this country. States are beginning to reopen and a variety of mandates are now starting to be dropped.
As we look back in the last year, it’s so easy to focus on what we lost. The challenge is discovering what we’ve gained – if we feel we’ve gained anything at all.
Hopefully the country will continue to move forward in the next few months, with vaccinations, with further easing of restrictions, with a return to life as normal. As we do that, take stock of what is around you. Family, friends, animals, pets, a warm meal and a soft bed ... there are joys to be seen.
Remember, though, all we have seen in this past year. Focus not just on the loss. Realize what we are now gaining, and celebrate where you can. Victories can be large or small, but they all deserve to be celebrated.
