So there is the proverbial dispute about which is better, cats or dogs.
In a Today.com poll, it was found about 59% of American households own pets. About 74% of pet owners polled said they had dogs and 47% said they had cats.
There are dog people and cat people and those who like both. I am a cat person but I don’t dislike dogs. I just think they are too much work.
Cats and dogs make our lives better. From reducing stress to being loyal companions, they are precious little beings who manage to bring us so much pleasure and joy.
In my research about the five senses, these are the winners: smell, cats have the edge although I found a couple reports that dogs take this one; taste, dogs; sight, cats; touch, equal and hearing, cats. Dogs may know 100 or more words, but can only vocalize about 15 different sounds; cats may only understand 25-30 words, but can make about 100 different sounds.
According to the website Fetch!, a cat’s vocabulary consists only of a simple meow. From cries for affection to demands for food, our feline family members are quite advanced in their vocalization techniques in comparison to other domestic pets. Our canine companions can hear far more frequencies than we do. The shape of a dog’s ears help tremendously in amplifying sounds much like you may be able to do simply by using your hands to form a cupping shape around yours when you want to amplify sound. Some scientists believe our fur buddies might even outrank our own sense of smell by up to 100,000 times! Where dogs may lack the ability to see all of the vivid colors that we can, they certainly make up for it by being able to assess their environments through powerful olfactory senses.
Various studies concluded that, overall, cats are not smarter than dogs. Dogs were found to have 429 million neurons for the mixed breed and 623 million for golden retrievers. The cat has 250 million neurons in their cerebral cortexes.
According to an article by Barry Kukes for the Halifax Humane Society, dogs are about as smart as a 2- or 3-year-old child. They can understand more than 100 words, including signals and hand movements with the same meaning as words. The border collie has been touted as the most intelligent dog breed with golden retrievers and German shepherds coming in second and third.
A Parade Magazine article came up with the following: Which has more stamina? Dogs; Which are more agile? Cats; Which are better hunters? Cats. Which are hardest working? Dogs; Which live the longest? Cats; Which are the fastest? Dogs; Which are the most independent? Cats; Which are smarter? Dogs.
So there you have it. Cats and dogs make great companions depending on what you are looking for. Take care of them. They are priceless!
