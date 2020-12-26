In 1991, the Wetland Conservation Act was passed in Minnesota. Its goal was to protect the state’s valuable wetlands through ‘no net loss’ of our remaining natural wetlands. It says that before any activity that involves draining, filling, or excavating occurs in a wetland an attempt must be made to first avoid impact to the wetland; if the impact can not be avoided, it must be minimized and if the impact cannot be minimized then the wetland must be replaced with one of equal public value.
Any private landowner who has tried to do construction in a wetland knows it can be a bureaucratic nightmare. People in Aitkin county come up against these protections all the time when they try to build in wetland areas, and for good reason. Between 80 and 90% of land in the county is classified as one type of wetland or another, based on soil, vegetation and water characteristics.
A good example of construction-related damage can be seen along Hwy. 210 between Palisade and McGregor. “Compaction” caused by road construction interrupted the flow of water in the forested wetland that grows on both sides of the highway. A graveyard of standing dead timber flanks the road as a testament to the fragility of wetland ecosystems.
One special type of wetland common in Aitkin county, but rare globally, is the forested wetland. Spruce, balsam fir, white cedar and tamarack are some of our relatives that populate those wetlands. Rare plants, fungi, mosses, lichens and berries fill other niches in the forested wetland ecosystem. Many species of birds rely on this forest type for habitat and people come from around the world to see them at birding areas such as Sax-Zim bog. Deer and other mammals rely on them for shelter from the harsh winters.
Beyond habitat for wild creatures and a sanctuary for humans, forested wetlands provide practical ecosystem services. They filter water before it flows into the mighty Mississippi River, providing drinking water to millions of people in cities on its path to the Gulf of Mexico. Forested wetlands also prevent flooding; their hydric soils can hold untold amounts of water like a sponge, letting it filter slowly through on its way to rivers and streams and preventing soil and mud from entering waterways. Soil particles can attract and hold pollutants and prevent those from entering rivers and streams as well. Forested wetlands moderate “peak flows” from heavy storms and spring snow melts, allowing the water to gently percolate through rather than washing away roads, bridges and property along rivers, streams and ditches.
What good are the wetland protections in the Act if they only apply to private landowners and not to large-scale mining, pipeline and utility work in globally rare forested wetlands? Right now, a 300-mile utility corridor is being built through forested wetlands in northern Minnesota. Millions of railroad ties are being placed into wetlands to allow heavy equipment to travel there. Those ancient forests can never be replaced, and the water they filtered will never be restored to its historical quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.