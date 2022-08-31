I have been called a control freak in the past. That might not come as a shock to some.
I guess it was probably true at the time. But with some of the things in my life that I have come up against, that has changed somewhat.
I have been called a control freak in the past. That might not come as a shock to some.
I guess it was probably true at the time. But with some of the things in my life that I have come up against, that has changed somewhat.
I still like to be in control. For example, I 100% don’t like to ride with people. Any people. I have had to on occasion but I really don’t like it. I prefer to drive. Even if that means I am the one to drive all of the time.
I have learned however that there is not a chance I can control everything. I can’t command others to like me or not judge me. I can control how I judge myself though. How I handle challenges that come my way, that is all me. I can try to sway others but all in all, they control themselves.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to set boundaries for myself and spend my free time. Side note: free time does not exist. I wrote a column a while back about how I was looking forward to so many activities this summer, like one of my favorite things to do, hiking. Do you know how many times I went hiking this summer? Zero times. Not at all. If I don’t prioritize myself sometimes I feel like I may forget who I really am.
I didn’t have time… no, I didn’t make time to put in a garden this year. The garden has always been one of my happy places! There has not been one fish caught by me this year, I haven’t even touched a fishing pole.
I really can’t control what happens around me. But, I think I have to put more effort into what happens within. Do the activities that soothe my soul even if those things are not the most important on the list of a million things to get done.
What I give my energy to is completely up to me. Lately, I put all of my focus on the future of my career or my kids’/grandkids’ futures. I think it may be beneficial to occasionally just “be.” Live in the moment. Enjoy those around you.
My occupation here is highly enjoyable to me. I love the new perspective and overcoming challenging situations. But, I feel I am burning out. I absolutely don’t want to miss any news happening but mental exhaustion is a very real thing. By the time I get home for the day or shut the computer down, fatigue is upon me. Sitting in my chair is about the only “activity” possible for me to accomplish. So, I will be setting aside some time each week so I can do dishes and laundry and maybe get a hike in before summer is over.
The Age really wants to cover each and every thing going on in our county but could use your help. If you know or see something that you think others would be interested in, please let us know. We will be there if we can and if we can’t, send it in to us either in-person or through email to news.age@apgecm.com (please note this is a newer email address).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.