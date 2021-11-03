By the time many people read this, Aitkin Independent School District #1 will know whether or not its second attempt at a Capital Projects Levy has passed or failed.
Either Aitkin Schools will have an additional $900,000 a year – or it will be forced to cut between eight-12 district staff. Either the community has decided to invest the money in its school, or it hasn’t.
For the last year and a half, the school district staff has been trying to make its case in needing the extra money. The district has hired communications firms to demonstrate the monetary need for school buses, for updated technology, for infrastructure improvements and the like.
How well that message has gotten across seems to be something of a mixed bag. As with most topics these days, there are many convinced both for and against – and the ones in the middle will likely be the decider.
The question Aitkin will have to grapple with going forward is this: How many people are truly at each end of the spectrum and should those loud voices in a room full of quiet murmurs get the full attention? Since the first attempt at a CPL failed last fall, there have been many wondering why. Some blame the district for its 2016 land purchase. Others blame their lack of control over what the district does and does not teach. Still, others express a lack of transparency and trust.
No matter which side you fall on, which way you voted or what your stated issue is, however, the fact is this: In order to have a successful community, Aitkin needs a public school system. The school system not only provides an education for children and grandchildren, but it is one of the largest employers in the area. If the CPL fails and the district does need to make more cuts, that’s eight-10 families who will no longer be likely to be eating, drinking, living and spending money in the Aitkin area.
Even if the CPL passes, there are still numerous questions moving forward about future school buildings, what the educational needs of the district are and how Aitkin Schools can best move forward with a 21st century learning model. Questions about curriculum, as well as what morals and ethics should be adhered to, also need to be answered.
This is where the community needs to become engaged. In my years of being a journalist, I’ve often heard people cry out, “We need to know what’s going on!” More often than not, the answers are right there, ready to be found. It’s simply a matter of asking the right questions.
If Aitkin Independent School District #1 is to be successful moving forward, there has to be a want for it – and a desire to see a plan to succeed, not just a system for hearing complaints.
What happens now is up to the residents in the district as much as its staff and school board.
