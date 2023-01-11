John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, an icon in local radio broadcasting passed away last week. Most of you knew Boyd Bremner who came aboard KKIN Radio back in the early ’70s. He was by far the best salesman I have ever known and he sold ads for the right reason, because he knew that local advertising would help almost any business. 

He and I became fast friends because we were the first local station in the area to broadcast games for multiple school teams. We sat down and took schedules for Aitkin, McGregor and Crosby-Ironton. We put them together and ironed out a schedule that would see over a hundred games a year, a number that was unheard of at that time. He thought if I had a night off I should be doing a game somewhere and that was fine for me; hey, I was living my childhood dream. He is the main reason play-by-play sports in our area is what it is today. 

