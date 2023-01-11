Well folks, an icon in local radio broadcasting passed away last week. Most of you knew Boyd Bremner who came aboard KKIN Radio back in the early ’70s. He was by far the best salesman I have ever known and he sold ads for the right reason, because he knew that local advertising would help almost any business.
He and I became fast friends because we were the first local station in the area to broadcast games for multiple school teams. We sat down and took schedules for Aitkin, McGregor and Crosby-Ironton. We put them together and ironed out a schedule that would see over a hundred games a year, a number that was unheard of at that time. He thought if I had a night off I should be doing a game somewhere and that was fine for me; hey, I was living my childhood dream. He is the main reason play-by-play sports in our area is what it is today.
He was a great manager and friend over the years. But, he was so much more than that to Aitkin and the surrounding area. He made it possible for us to do remotes from area businesses, celebrations downtown and contests that would offer great prizes like the truck that the late Simon Hill won in the basement of the old armory during a day-long broadcast that featured selected contestants to try their key. When the key that Simon had started the truck that late Saturday afternoon, I’m not sure who was more excited, him in the driver’s seat or me next to him. That’s the kind of excitement that Boyd could invent for area customers.
One day after my on-air shift, he said, “Come on let’s go for a ride.” We headed north to Hill City and a little north to a small stream on a dirt road. He opened his trunk, pulled out some fishing gear and said, “I’m gonna teach you how to catch a brook trout.” Any fishing effort that had me laying on my stomach and flipping the line into the water as softly as possible seemed ridiculous to the town kid who really didn’t like fishing anyway but I did it. He went further downstream of course and came back with supper. I got nothing, not even a bite, but I got something better out of it. I realized how special this place was; it was quiet and serene and I knew Boyd would come here when he was stressed and needed some relief. I never went back again and, honestly, he never asked me again but that was OK. I knew what it meant to him.
That was the kind of guy Boyd Bremner was, someone who could sell and teach and envision things that would work. There just aren’t many of those guys left. I’m pretty sure I never thanked Boyd for all the things he did for me over my radio years, but I can do it now. He will hear me, I know that.
Although an accident while hunting nearly cost him his life, it never sapped his love of the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or listening to Twins baseball in the boat. My only regret is that we never had that chance to sit and have coffee and talk about the old days, the “golden days of radio” in my opinion.
Thanks Boyd for all you did for me and your community over the years. You were truly an icon!
