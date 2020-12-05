I am writing this week in honor of my friends, master gardener Felicia Forder and ‘Plant Aitkin’ champion Jim Matteson.
The message is, please plan to plant a vegetable and fruit garden this year, and plant a row or two for those who are not able to do so. We must build our local food sovereignty and create food security for the residents of Aitkin County.
Seed catalogs have already started coming in the mail, so it’s a great time to think about what you like to eat and grow some of it. If you don’t have a garden space of your own, you could team up with a friend or contact Jim, who is working to build urban farming capacity in the city of Aitkin. He is working to establish community garden plots as well as helping those who need help with existing gardens. Gardening can be solitary fun, but it can be especially fun with friends.
Lakes and Pines in Mora, and Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, are just a couple of places to get free or inexpensive seeds. Or, ask another farmer or gardener to share a little seed or some seedlings with you. Gardeners love to share their love of growing. A great book for starting a food garden is Gardening When It Counts: Growing Food in Hard Times by Steve Solomon.
If you are intimidated by growing organically, ask a local grower to help you with tips about controlling pests and adding fertility without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. There are many free resources available to use for mulch and compost. Row covers and companion planting can help you control pests naturally. Just ask for help or look online for videos about getting started with organic growing practices.
If you are new to growing food, start by growing something you like to eat. Potatoes are easy, as are green beans, lettuce, radish, kale and carrots. Even if you just grow a lot of one thing, there are opportunities to trade with other gardeners. Team up with neighbors and decide who will grow what veggies, and plan to trade.
Containers can be used to grow a lot of plants; vegetables with smaller roots like lettuce and kale, culinary herbs, and even trailing fruits like cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. A sunny place and some water are pretty much all that are needed.
Felicia was a longtime Aitkin resident and a phenomenal gardener. She swooned over my leeks the first year we met, and we chatted about gardening whenever we bumped into one another around town. She had a big-picture view of the world and participated in a number of environmental organizations besides master gardeners. Felicia’s recent death was a huge loss to Aitkin County’s gardening community.
Jim has been the music director for the Aitkin Farmers’ Market for a number of years. He raised funds last year to purchase and build gardening equipment and wants to see urban farming “take root” in Aitkin. The Aitkin Farmers’ Market will provide free vending space for urban gardeners who want to sell produce at the downtown market this summer. Just contact Jim or me at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market page on Facebook @aitkinmnfarmers.
