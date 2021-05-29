So I got this new iPad the other day, my one from 10 years or so ago doesn’t support - computer jargon - the latest release - same - of Google doc so I couldn’t do a column last week so the editor let me skip a week, bless her heart, so I went to Verizon and got the latest iPad with the latest, greatest ability to support the new new and old me.
So on to other things … it’s planting time around here, Kathy and I are hyped, we’re planting, and my new iPad is getting typed.
So yeah, I’m glad we know how to garden, how to plant and raise greens and such! Till the works, measure rows, pound and stake and hoe straight rows, direct seed rows of radish and carrots; short rows of lettuce, rutabagas and turnips, a row each of beans, peas and pea pods, a couple kinds of cukes and squash, dill to jive with the cukes and we’re on.
Around Memorial Day, Kathy in charge, checking the “CCO” seven-day forecast, it’s probably time to transplant some Roma and big round tomatoes, a jelly bean and Juliet or two and a dozen or so medium and hot peppers; some broccoli and Brussels sprouts, a couple cauliflowers, stonehead cabbage for the nasty kraut and we’re just about there, garden’s filling up. Then ... always, always then, we got room for what we missed or decided to add as space allows.
Real proud of the dozen blueberry bushes, the red and black raspberries, the rhubarb patch and a brand new crop of everbearing strawberries for next year and years after, a birthday gift to Kathy from my sister, Nancy. The blueberry bushes are in their10th year or so, loaded with flowers and the bees today are doing their business - don’t walk through the blueberries for a few days. Milkweed is coming up thick between the blueberries and who doesn’t like milkweed and their dazzling orange Monarchs besides Orange Man Don? It’s envy, gotta be!
Outside the fence, now’s a good time to dig horseradish as if we’re digging potatoes, but sooner. Funny with horseradish, there’s no heat, even after digging it up and slicing through the root, until you dice and grind it, releasing those hot enzymes, like magic! Then the heat comes, getting hotter fast until you stop the process with a little white vinegar. So we do two levels of heat here, not too long a wait with the vinegar for Kathy, hold off on the vinegar for me.
We planted about a dozen asparagus roots last year below the shrub roses. Some put up 6-8 spears, all put up 4-5 spears and spears still breaking ground. Per the law, we took only a few spears this first year, a few more next year, then go for it! Love that raw asparagus! Pickled, fried or sautéed are cool too, I guess. There’s some wild asparagus around here, deer and rabbits like them like I do and deer and rabbits see in the dark so they get first tabs usually.
The fruit bushes and trees are almost done flowering around the yard and edge of woods - Juneberries, chokecherries, gooseberries, wild plums, bitter alder berries; tart cherry, crabapple and pie apple trees.
The purple lilacs are in full bloom, the whites almost there. The mountain ash berries moved from green to white on their way to brilliant orange to red in the fall. And it’s almost June! And I’m sure glad this iPad didn’t fail me, or otherwise, know what I mean!
