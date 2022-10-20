So it was a Monday last week, first day of the work week and day to proof the paper before it prints. Lots of reading, try not to miss too many mistakes.
The paper included the Voter’s Guide and that needs to be proofed too, all 20 or so pages. All those pages have candidates’ stories with a selfie so we can see who’s talking.
It’s 2022 midterm elections for a lot of candidates: lots of Democrats, lots of Republicans, some independents and grassroots, a few pro and con marijuana candidates, so on. We elect or re-elect a governor, a lieutenant governor, state senators and representatives, county officials, city officials, school officials, and so on. Referendums to vote up or down? Didn’t see any referendum pages to be proofed.
It’s interesting to me to read about people who want to represent us. They tell us who they are, say a few proud words about their family, more of what they’ve done and where they’ve been over the years and what they’ve done or going to do for us if they win. You know, if they win, we win! Got it.
Interesting, seeing and reading about a person running for office who I’ve heard of. Another who I know of, another who I recognize when I see her or him. Lucky for the reader that most of those telling their story are pictured with the story. Being in a small town I know or recognize a fair share of them. Not many surprises on how they feel about some issues. Again, it’s a small town.
Besides talk of saving and spending our money in ways we want, passing or voting down laws we want or not. Some mention their feelings and opinions, not belligerently, about what’s talked and not talked about in school, a little talk about that danged selective learning and critical race theory sneaking into classrooms. Didn’t see a word about that liberal teacher(s) maybe leaning too far left and talking to kids the wrong way. No Communists or Marxists discussed.
Cool! Hope I didn’t miss something. And not much in the Voter’s Guide on those of us going or gone “woke”, one of those words I started hearing the last couple years and wish I hadn’t. Wondering if Qanon and woke took the same plane here? Being kind of a liberal and getting a hint of what I hear woke is, I’m OK with woke. I like sleep too! I’m not much on Qanon and apocalypse and Armageddon talk.
I like history and geography because I think it’s good to know what happened, when and where and how and why. Like what’s new, when didn’t we want to know history? There’s right and wrong and we try to do right or in between. Same with electing the candidates to represent us. Hopefully we pick right, many times in between.
So, I would have voted for a certain candidate anyway, because I’ve known about him for years, knew his dad, but when he says something like, “I do my best thinking when I’m taking a walk in the woods,” he’s got my vote! I think he’ll win and if he doesn’t I promise, “I ain’t rioting!” Just go on going on and proof the paper on Mondays. And hear later the mistakes I missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.