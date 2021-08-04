It’s been hard not to hear the name Simone Biles over the last few days. Or month. Or, frankly, years.
A once-in-a-lifetime talent in gymnastics, Biles became the face of USA Gymnastics in 2013 when she won her first world title. She has yet to lose a world all-around title in which she’s competed, and, oh yeah, she added four golds and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
When the Larry Nassar sexual assault news broke after Rio, Biles ended up front and center on that, too. A victim of Nassar, Biles has been public about using her fame and success to change the culture of gymnastics.
Fast forward to Tuesday, about 5:50 a.m. local time. Biles lined up for her vault in the team finals competition, clearly nervous. Minutes earlier, she had bailed out of a warm-up vault – and quickly reassured teammates “I’m fine.”
What happened in the competition was a shock. Biles, who’s successfully performed the vault she was competing literally thousands of times, bailed again out of the twist. She swung her head to the side, looking for the guidepoints that gymnasts call spots – physical markers so they know when to check a twist – and somehow put the vault safely to her feet.
In the minutes that followed as the first rotation drew to a close, Biles tried to move forward. But eventually, she called for a trainer. On the NBCOlympics.com streamed coverage, you can hear Biles’ voice loudly tell the trainer, “I can’t.”
Biles knew something was up. This is a young woman who competed an entire week with a kidney stone in 2018 – and still won four gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the world championships. This is a young woman who has competed through numerous injuries en route to the record-setting medals she has earned.
But this was also a young woman who knew she could not go any further. Mentally, she was suffering a block in her twisting skills. What gymnasts call “the twisties” is a complete lack of spacial awareness in the air. It takes time to work out in training facilities – time Biles did not have. Instantly, her most consistent skills became incredibly dangerous and potentially life-altering.
So Biles made a decision that has been both applauded and derided. She left the arena, composed herself – and then came back out to tell her teammates that she was voluntarily pulling herself from the competition so she didn’t cost them a medal with continued mistakes.
Her lone score of the competition, the 13.766 on vault, was the lowest score of the first rotation and the 21st-ranked out of the 24 vaults performed in finals. Had she been capable of hitting her normal vault, it would have been ranked the best in the finals.
After the competition – where Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum rallied the U.S. to a silver medal with Biles cheering their every move – Biles took the time to explain what happened, and said something that every athlete and every human being needs to hear.
“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”
Too often, we forget that the athletes we revere are human. We want to experience their success vicariously but we forget that they can just as easily fail.
On Tuesday, Biles failed – but she also succeeded, perhaps in a more significant way than her medals and victories. She reminded us that athletes cannot be perfect all the time and that we can learn more from a failure than a victory.
