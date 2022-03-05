Is propaganda a thing of the past? Or is it real and present in 2022?
I always thought of propaganda as a thing that was characteristic of communist regimes like the Soviet Union, China or Orwell’s Brave New World. I knew that freedom of speech was enshrined in the founding values of the United States.
But that sure and certain knowledge is beginning to fray at the edges for me, as I realize that even the bastions of free speech are being used to deliver a message intended, not to inform, but to persuade and to modify behavior.
To make matters worse, as a journalist I believe that if all sides are presented, people can form their own opinions about any issue. And that deeply held belief seems to be under a subtle kind of attack as well. Apparently, some points of view are so socially unacceptable that people cannot be trusted to form their own opinions about facts related to them. Children are being protected in school from any shocking information that might traumatize them and shake their belief in the institutions of their countries. Books are removed from libraries because they portray socially unacceptable behavior, or because they don’t mesh with the accepted story line. How will those children learn to discern the truth when the story line fails to match up with their lived experience?
What is the role of the media now? I ask myself how much the comfort of those with the economic advantage drives what ends up in the news. How much of what our politicians espouse is related to their business interests? Are there still leaders who would do what is right if it caused them economic hardship?
When does advertising become propaganda? And if advertising space is purchased by corporate, political or government interests in order to repeat the same message over and over, as a means of social engineering, does it become propaganda? How do less affluent interests get represented? How do we achieve the balance when some have the finances and other do not?
These are difficult questions to consider, but I think that comfort must take a back seat to the search for what is right for the least among us: the children, the elderly, the infirm and the poor. The drive for economic gain must be tempered by the search for what is sustainable and does not cause irreversible damage to the land, the water and those I listed above who may not have a voice in the matter.
Just because a corporate or political interest delivers a message that, “All is well,” it does not follow that there is no more to the story. Journalists and others have a responsibility to think about all aspects of a proposed action. Please stay alert and continue to exercise some scepticism about what you are told.
