Well folks, Kaija Davies was ready to step in as JV girls’ basketball coach for the Aitkin Gobblers for the upcoming year when unforeseen circumstances made an appearance.
Former coach Rob Williams was set to step back in after a year off but life happened and all of a sudden Davies found herself applying for the head job.
She will set sail on her first coaching job, after school board approval, something she wasn’t really looking for when she first signed up, “I have always played basketball in the winter and when I decided to graduate a year early from college and move back home, I had an opportunity to get into coaching,” explained Davies. “I honestly never thought I would be a head coach this early in my coaching career but I am hoping to start a new chapter in this program.”
Davies had a great career as a Gobbler, then went on to play at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and played well there despite missing most of a season with an injury. She’s not much older than the players she will coach, so she should identify with her team and their difficulties. Not being that far removed from high school should be an advantage for the young leader.
There isn’t much time to get things in place with practice just around the corner but I think she will be ready. Next up is finding a JV coach to join her on the bench and handle the younger players. Coach Davies is ready, “I always knew I wanted to coach some sort of basketball but I never thought this would be the first chapter.”
Kaija Davies isn’t the only area coach to step into a new position this winter season. Andrea Bohn will coach the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team while Dena Denti Pribbenow will coach the Aitkin All-Starz.
It will be an interesting season to watch these fresh coaches as they see what they can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.