John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, Kaija Davies was ready to step in as JV girls’ basketball coach for the Aitkin Gobblers for the upcoming year when unforeseen circumstances made an appearance. 

Former coach Rob Williams was set to step back in after a year off but life happened and all of a sudden Davies found herself applying for the head job. 

