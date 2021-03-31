I suppose I grew up with the music of time.
After all, I’m a rather big fan of ’80s music, with a playlist that ranges from Metallica to Bon Jovi to Journey to Van Halen. My parents never truly appreciated the ’80s, but I’m reasonably sure no parent ever appreciates their children’s music unless it’s the same as theirs.
Which is why, as a child, I also got exposed to a lot of music from the ’60s and ’70s. Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt and Gordon Lightfoot, among others. I grew up with a better understanding of music thanks in large part to my father – and recall getting rocked out of bed on more than a few occasions because dad would blast “Soolaimon.”
But my father also introduced me to The Carpenters, which changed how I viewed music and also part of why I grew up loving to sing. The words of Karen Carpenter’s songs – as well as the haunting melodies on many – fell right into my wheelhouse, both in terms of expressing myself and in using my vocal range.
To me, Karen Carpenter’s most thoughtful work seemed to address the struggles in her own life with stardom and anorexia nervosa. In fact, Carpenter’s story was a cautionary tale in pursuing a performance career, and reminded me what should matter most in life – being happy with who I was and feeling loved.
The song “Rainy Days and Mondays” always comes to my mind when talking about Carpenter’s music – especially in the spring when we are seeing gray skies, rain and a lot of brown as the snow pack gradually disappearrs.
Karen Carpenter used the song to talk about the everyday occurences we all face – a case of the “blues,” the feeling of being on the outside looking in and even an understanding of starting to feel our age.
However, the last verse of the song stands out in my mind as a warning to the struggles we all face:
What I feel has come and gone before
No need to talk it out (talk it out)
We know what it’s all about
So many of Carpenter’s struggles came from being part of a culture that told us to internalize what we felt – a societal order that seems to say, “well, if you are wealthy and have success, you have it better than most. Don’t complain.”
We lost Karen Carpenter before her time because of her eating disorder – and because our culture didn’t want to accept that the blues (rainy days and Monday or in some other form) would simply come and go.
Many of us have, in the last year, come to understand that we cannot keep all of the pain inside and sought help. Still more desperately need to be heard.
When even our musical heroes need the help, perhaps it’s time we all stop and listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.