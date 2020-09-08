Do you ever listen to a song and remember exactly what life was like when you first heard it?
My stepdad and I were going down Hwy. 14 from Rochester to our home in Kasson. The sunset was one of the most amazing that I had ever seen in my 13 years of life. I was in the passenger seat of an old station wagon reminiscent of “That 70s Show” Vista Cruiser, it was not so much to look at but a comfortable, smooth ride nonetheless.
We were listening to the local pop radio station and I heard a song begin that I knew I had never heard before. I started feeling the excitement in the hopes that it was Journey. My favorite band in the whole wide world (at that time and still to this day) was Journey.
Then, I heard it. The voice. The voice that always seems to make my life better no matter what situation I am in. It was Journey. It was Steve Perry’s voice.
Ahhh, Steve Perry. I remember one Christmas my parents gave me a post-it note. One tiny, little, piece of yellow paper with sticky stuff on it. Written neatly on it in my mother’s handwriting was this… “This piece of gold entitles you to one Journey concert free of charge. Transportation included.” I don’t think I had ever been so happy in my life! I started searching my magazines for tour information and even wrote to the Journey Force (fan club) for any news of a concert in Minnesota. No luck.
I put my “piece of gold” in a safe place. Then, it happened. I was listening to the radio and heard the announcement. Journey had a new album and they were touring to promote it. They were coming. I had goosebumps everywhere. After I returned home that day, I tore my bedroom apart looking for my “piece of gold.” I had just about given up hope when I remembered I had put it in a box in the top of my closet. I took down the box that I probably hadn’t taken down since I hid my post-it inside. When I removed the lid of the box, there it was. My piece of gold. I quickly grabbed it and ran through the house to my mother. It was going to finally happen, I was going to be in the same room, breathing the same air as Steve Perry!
I can’t remember if we took the “Vista Cruiser” to the concert or if we had the conversion van by then but my stepdad drove and accompanied me. There was a new musical group called Glass Tiger who opened the show. When they were finished playing, it was time for Journey. My favorite group ever was making their way onto the stage and there he was … jet black hair and a red tailcoat. I was mesmerized to say the least. I felt I knew everyone in the band on a personal level. Neal Schon, Steve Smith, Jonathan Cain, Ross Vallory, and Steve Perry were my family that I never met.
All through my life I have looked to music for comfort and motivation. I feel connected to the sound and sometimes it feels like the song was written just for me. Music, Journey in particular, has helped me find the calm in my chaos.
The other day I was listening to a local pop radio station and Journey’s “Send Her My Love” started to play on the radio. Once again I was sitting in the passenger seat of the “Vista Cruiser” on a beautiful summer evening, heading home.
