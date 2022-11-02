Well folks, the official end to the fall sports season for the Aitkin Gobblers has arrived. In a couple of weeks, the winter sports drills will get underway.
That’s right, you can start thinking about Thanksgiving and Christmas now because November is here.
It was a fun sports season for Gobbler fans as the football team made the semifinals before bowing out last Saturday, a day after the volleyball team dropped a three-setter to Greenway. The tennis team finished up a couple weeks ago but saw some strides in its program as did the other two teams.
Looking back, we saw Breanna Hines just miss a trip to the State tennis tournament and we saw Jessica Much go over the 1,000 mark for career digs and we saw a sophomore running back, Jacob Williams, post over 1,300 rushing yards and score 22 touchdowns for a Gobbler team that finished 6-4.
Individual stats are just something to talk about of course and most accomplishments are reached because of a lot of help from teammates along the line and that is certainly true of these athletes.
Tennis is, of course, a little more individual and for Hines it was a tremendous effort of fighting through injury and adding natural ability and heart that got her to the edge of something really special.
I never get tired of echoing the voices of coaches who tell their athletes that you can’t just play your sport in-season. These days it’s a year-long effort if you want to get better and when you look at these three athletes you can see that they took their sport seriously and did what they had to do to reach higher heights. They are great examples of success in athletics.
There were so many other athletes this fall who did so much and they need to be congratulated too because they worked hard.
Let’s carry this over to winter sports, boys and girls, and know that we love watching you play, win or lose but I have to admit it’s a little more fun when you win. Here comes winter everyone, hope you’re ready.
