“I’ve retired,” Say what? “I’ve retired, quit! No, I’m not beat, not worn out, looking for something new. I’m energized, ready to do more of what I’ve been doing without the distraction of my paid part-time job. In the immediate future, that’s more snowshoeing, making tracks in knee deep snow back to the sugar shack and from the shack to a bunch of maple trees. Looking ahead to who knows how many snowshoe moseys over new snows on old tracks to sapping time. 

First on that chore is cutting the brush laid across trails everywhere in the woods from the heavy wet snow we had over the holidays. It’s hell shoeing through. Snowshoes and snow-covered horizontal brush don’t mix well. Cutting next year’s house firewood is mixed in with the sap trails since I’ll be on snowshoes for that too. 

