“I’ve retired,” Say what? “I’ve retired, quit! No, I’m not beat, not worn out, looking for something new. I’m energized, ready to do more of what I’ve been doing without the distraction of my paid part-time job. In the immediate future, that’s more snowshoeing, making tracks in knee deep snow back to the sugar shack and from the shack to a bunch of maple trees. Looking ahead to who knows how many snowshoe moseys over new snows on old tracks to sapping time.
First on that chore is cutting the brush laid across trails everywhere in the woods from the heavy wet snow we had over the holidays. It’s hell shoeing through. Snowshoes and snow-covered horizontal brush don’t mix well. Cutting next year’s house firewood is mixed in with the sap trails since I’ll be on snowshoes for that too.
So one year short of 20 years selling ads for the local newspaper was good, good enough. Mostly fun, fun enough. A lot of times it was real fun. Bonds were built. Customers who are friends. Co-workers who are friends. Bosses who are friends, some smile, politely ask, “How can I help you sell more ads?” Humor, job talk. Some fun people worked and played at the paper while I was there, some left. New fun ones came. New friends, new bonds were built. For some who left, the bond stayed.
The newspaper business has been good to me. Proof (read) the paper before it prints, before the world sees it. Proof the court report, see the tell-all tales of some I knew, some I knew well. Some related. So far, so good…my name didn’t show up in the court report in 19 years. Maybe the right time to quit before my lucky number shows up!
Interesting, proofing the local board and council meetings: townships, towns, county; for-profit and nonprofit clubs and organizations. The Aitkin School Board meetings, bringing out the best of our local folks’ opinions. Read warnings of woke, CRT, Commie teachers, Marxist students … and etc.
Last year was election year with varying political and social viewpoints taking over the opinion pages. I guess some folks take themselves more seriously than others. Good read, mostly. Glad we’re not all normal, Dallas! Still waiting to be the first to read news of the apocalypse coming ’round the hood. A green comet did go by in the northwest sky last weekend. I didn’t see it stop.
The last few days before my last day, I let my coworkers and customers know that I was leaving. A few said, “about time,” a few said, “congratulations,” several said, “it’s been fun”, one said, “stay busy,” none said, “good riddance.” Lucky for me, I’ve been part-time for some years so not so many customer comments. Lucky me!
I’ll go into town now and then and stop by a customer or the paper to BS. Like a few customers said over time, “You stop in here every week to BS like some other buddies but you get paid for it. Have a good day, Syd.”
On my first day at the Age almost 20 years ago, Andy Skaj walked up and asked if I was from Swatara. “Yeah, I am.” So Andy says, “Yeah, Sydnes, I used to pick up your milk cans for Palisade Creamery when you were a kid.” Andy and I became friends.
About five years ago the paper was bought by a company called APG and we became a small paper in a national chain of papers. My first thought: here I’m back to a facsimile of corporate America that I thought I had left long ago! “Let’s add more digital, more www to our offerings. Print is slipping. Readership and advertisers want the web.” My second thought: oh brother, it is a facsimile! We had been offering some web-based advertising before APG. Now we’re (past tense) in the big leagues, even went international with ads built in India. Cool! I’m energized, ready to move on.
