Sometimes, there is no pleasing anyone.
I’ve learned that doing this job over the last 25-plus years. Of course, the job of a journalist really isn’t to please people – it’s to tell the truth.
However, as I’ve also learned over the last 25-plus years on the job, the truth isn’t the same from one person to the next. Facts are facts, but those facts can be used to prove more than one viewpoint.
And viewpoints, it seems, are being accepted as truth everywhere.
On this week’s front page, you will find a story about the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. As you will see when you read it, it’s told from the perspective of three of the major “players” in the whole process – Enbridge, the owner of the pipeline; the activists and protestors working to stop the process; and law enforcement, stuck in between.
As this story has unfolded over the last month, it has become clear that emotions are high. What is one person’s truth is another’s misinformation – depending, of course, on who is speaking at the time.
It is not the Aitkin Independent Age’s job to take a side in this fight. Indeed, as one of my old bosses used to say, “we have no horse in this race.” Our job is to report on what is going on as the project takes place, and try to present the different perspectives that are in play.
As the next weeks and months of work take place, these emotions will continue to run high. The Age will continue to report on the actions happening along the pipeline work, sharing the stories of those who are impacting – and impacted by – the process.
What appears on our opinion and viewpoints pages remain exactly that – opinions and viewpoints. They do not reflect the paper’s stance on the project; in fact, we do not have one.
Please, though, if you are taking the time to share your thoughts, follow our letter to the editor guidelines, which are printed frequently, and recognize we can only run one letter per person, per month. Duplicate letters signed by others will not be accepted.
As we move forward, opinions and news regarding Line 3 will be shared, and perspectives will differ. Be respectful, and don’t assume bias or anger.
Thank you.
