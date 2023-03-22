John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, this week is the Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament and has always been a special week for me and lot of others in the area because they recall “our” special week in March of 1982. 

That was the year that the Aitkin Gobblers won their way to the “big house,” coined by my late friend Kevin “Pork” Nentl. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.