Well folks, this week is the Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament and has always been a special week for me and lot of others in the area because they recall “our” special week in March of 1982.
That was the year that the Aitkin Gobblers won their way to the “big house,” coined by my late friend Kevin “Pork” Nentl.
I grew up watching the tourney in the ’60s, the decade of Edgerton and their small town miracle, beating Austin for the title in 1960, the 1961 win by Duluth Central and the appearance of another friend and boss (I didn’t know him at the time of course) Mike Patterson for Mahtomedi and the 1963 epic battle between Marshall and Cloquet, won by the Tigers 75-74.
None of that would compare however, to the battle two decades later when the Gobblers would finally make believers out of the rest of the state and make their first appearance in State since 1914, the second year of the event.
March 20, 1982 started the push for Aitkin as the team beat Dassel-Cokato in the Section 5A final 53-47 just days after edging Albany 54-49 in the first game. In that Section final, John Buisman, who scored in double figures in every game of the season except one, had a beauty as he tallied 14 points and snared 14 rebounds to lead the way. This was a team win for sure as the Gobblers had a sharpshooting guard in Rich Kellerman and an inside game led by All-State center Mike Hillman, a 6’8” giant as far as the Gobblers were concerned and a great point guard in Pat Tibbetts. Russ Bode came off the bench to score seven big points in the third quarter alone to provide a big spark.
The win that got Aitkin to the State went down to the wire and was clinched with Hillman at the free throw line with just seconds left. That’s when this play-by-play announcer laid his head on the table and said “Thank God.” I finally realized we were going to the State Tournament.
The next five days flew by as the entire town readied for the big day. On Wednesday, the only survivor of the 1914 team, Gus Raymond, was at the pep fest held before heading out of town.
Barb (my stats person) and I made it down to St. Paul in time for the pre-tourney banquet and got ready for the following day’s matchup with Winona Cotter, led by future Hall of Fame coach John Nett.
For a young broadcaster from up north, walking into the old St. Paul Civic Center was a dream come true.
It was a tight game at the half but the Ramblers had a run in the second half and recorded a 52-36 win. Suddenly the State Title dream was over but we still had the Consolation round the next day. I jumped on the bus the next morning and headed over to Macalester College to play, guess who, the Staples Cardinals that we had met twice already that season. They had smoked us both games but this one would be different.
Aitkin gave them all they wanted before falling in overtime 56-54. The season was over and it wasn’t even noon on Friday but the experience would never be forgotten. Aitkin had gone to the State Tournament and nobody was taking that away from us. They finished 18-7 for the season and caused Gobbler Head Coach Ron Meyer to remark, “We may not have been winners at the State Tournament but we were winners. Thank you guys, I love you all very much.”
I have never, in my 50 plus years of covering the Gobblers, seen this town rally behind a team as much as they did in 1982. We’ve had teams get to State since then from wrestling to baseball to dance and we have supported them in the same fashion but March 20-27, 1982 will never be equalled. I was as proud of our town and our school and our businesses as much as I was proud of the Gobblers. It brought the town together and we could all use more of that.
Enjoy the tournament this week!
