One of the most anticipated events – at least according to people I talked to and the evening news – was the Minnesota Twins home opener April 8.
It seems this home opener, in spite of the threat of rain and with a max capacity of 10,000 fans, was being met with more enthusiasm than normal.
I can certainly understand why. After the Twins’ season ended early last year – in the first round of the playoffs in a season with little to no fans in the stands due to COVID-19 – it’s only natural that people want to return to normal.
Around the country, Major League Baseball reopened in the last week with a variety of different takes on the pandemic. Many stadiums limited capacity, or required masks – or both. One stadium opened in full.
Whether reopening in part or in full is smart remains to be seen. I’m not passing judgment at this point either way.
But an argument can be made that America needed to at least return to normal in the sports world this spring. A little more than a year into a global pandemic, Americans seem to realize how much they lost over the last year – not just in terms of loss of life, but in terms of finding some semblance of normal.
Normal for many Americans is sports. Whether it’s sitting down in front of the TV in the fall to watch the NFL or in the spring to watch baseball (or any other number of sports in between, above and below in popularity), there is local, state and even national pride tied with cheering for a team.
Hopefully as the spring wears on, sports will continue to move forward. A healthy and happy return to normalcy lies with that return for so many – not just in terms of getting back to competition, but in hopes of finding joy in our everyday life. For those not interested in organized sports, I know many others are excited about getting out on the rivers and lakes, the ATV trails and back to nature.
So, regardless of whether you cheer for the Twins (or not), and regardless of your interest in sports (or not), welcome back to spring. Here’s to lifting a glass to a first pitch, or a first hike, or anything else in between.
May spring bring you joy.
