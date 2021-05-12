How have we fallen so far?
It scares me where our society is right now. Everywhere you turn, there are people insulting one another, refusing to show respect for each other.
We’ve become a tit-for-tat society. For every chosen word or act on one side, there is an equal and opposite chosen word or act on the other – generally designed to hurt or wound.
It’s gotten so bad we don’t even know where it started anymore. Sure, there’s plenty of finger-pointing – placing the blame for who did what first – but where does blame get us when we all have to work together?
There are so many dialogues right now that are emblematic of our society. Just to name a few:
• Black people are being shot by cops/well that person was bad and he shouldn’t have resisted/you don’t know what it means to be black/that’s reverse racism
• X politician makes the best point/Y politician is better because he listens to science/X politician doesn’t need science when the science keeps changing
• We’re being overrun by immigrants/they can’t stay where they are because their country is unsafe/well, they should stay and make it better
• X athlete is retiring and says the team culture is toxic/well, X athlete made his own problems/well, X athlete had those problems because he wasn’t listened to
These are discussions that are had every day in our current society. The arguments play out everywhere – on social media and in person. The divide has gotten large enough that people have ceased listening to the other side and, in many cases, choose to enter an echo chamber of people who simply agree with them.
It seems that when there is confrontation, it has gone from debate to bullying on both sides. Neither side is content to have been heard. Instead, all each side seems to care about is winning and hurtling insults.
Everything in life, from politics to personal relationships, is in some way or another about compromise. How does compromise begin, though? How do we, as a society, move past these immovable positions and shift toward each other, even in small ways?
It starts by listening, and listening starts with respect. We’ve lost, in many cases, the art of civil discourse because we all enter with preconceived notions – whether they be morals gained by religion, life experience that has taught us a myriad of lessons or long-held positions taught through each individual’s upbringing.
Those notions are deep and strongly held. In fact, in most cases, they are deep enough to be called convictions. We cling to them because they are what help us get through every day we live.
But having these discussions in the future is how we move from polar opposition back to middle ground. It starts with stepping back from our own beliefs and understanding others come from different views, different experiences and different cultures.
It starts with empathy – the ability to share and understand feelings. If that happens, maybe we can start to truly make strides toward intent listening and, perhaps, a more respectful society.
