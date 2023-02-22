Dick Laird
John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, my longtime friend and former Aitkin Gobbler from the class of 1962, Dick Laird, passed away last week leaving many relatives and friends grieving the loss. 

I first met Dick back in the late ’50s when my neighbor Gary Halek and I ventured out to the Laird residence out on the airport road near the Mississippi River. Dick’s brother, Jerry, was there as well. We walked down to the river with a couple of 38 Jackie Robinson bats. Once there, we found a pile of small rocks and threw them up in the air swatting them to the other side of the river in a make shift game of Home Run Derby. 

