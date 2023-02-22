Well folks, my longtime friend and former Aitkin Gobbler from the class of 1962, Dick Laird, passed away last week leaving many relatives and friends grieving the loss.
I first met Dick back in the late ’50s when my neighbor Gary Halek and I ventured out to the Laird residence out on the airport road near the Mississippi River. Dick’s brother, Jerry, was there as well. We walked down to the river with a couple of 38 Jackie Robinson bats. Once there, we found a pile of small rocks and threw them up in the air swatting them to the other side of the river in a make shift game of Home Run Derby.
I’m not sure why but Gary called him “Monkey Laird” at that point. A couple of years later, the Laird boys were members of the Aitkin Stags when Bill Cline led the team and I was the batboy. Jerry was on the hill most Sundays and Dick played some first base.
My favorite memory of Dick came in a bowling tournament years later. The people in charge, the big shooters at Aitkin Lanes back then, decided to have the first annual Aitkin Classic and involved 16 of the best bowlers in town that included six games of qualifying, then the top five would bowl step-ladder match play until the winner was decided. One of the bowlers averaged over 200 for the six games and sat in wait until the others got to him.
Dick wasn’t the tournament leader but he got hot in the step-ladder and ended up in the championship game. In that final game, he started with the first six strikes and went on to an easy win and the championship. His opponent in that title game was a youngster, not too far out of high school, who thought he was pretty good back then. Yeah, that guy was me. Dick took me to the woodshed that day and never let me forget it.
He was a soft spoken guy most of his life and his bowling rubbed off on sons Jeff and Mike especially and his granddaughters as well. (I know Jeannette, you’re really good too) but you might have gotten some of your ability from your dad, Terry, who was a good bowler in his day.
Dick was a good friend and one I will miss talking sports with, even professional wrestling which was the topic of our last conversation. I’m sure his wife, Joyce, was waiting for him when he got to his destination with lots to tell him and smiling because they are together again.
Rest easy Dick, know you were so loved during your time on Earth and tell that bowling story as much as you want. Condolences to the family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.