Well folks, the Aitkin All-Class Reunion is upon us and close to 800 former Gobblers will be in town for the rest of the week.
It will be great to see classmates of the 1967 crew but also many from other years as well. I have been involved in sports for the better part of six decades so I will be interested to see how many athletes come back to celebrate. I know that there is not a specific place and time for former athletes to congregate but Stacy Westerlund has arranged to open the K.G. Nentl Fieldhouse at Veterans Field for Thursday and Friday afternoon for any who would like to visit and take a look at the football facility.
Certainly, any graduates are welcome to stop by and chat. Sports have been a big part of Aitkin High School over the years so if any of you would like to get together and talk sports during the reunion let me know and we can set up a time when we can meet. I also have copies of my book “Well, Folks” available to those who don’t have a copy so let me know if you would like to get one. It’s a pretty good history of sports starting in the late 1950s into the 2000 teens and mentions hundreds of Gobbler athletes over the years. I hope to see many of you during the next four days.
It is already August and that means that the bowling season is just over a month away. Annual meetings will be coming up soon and Aitkin Lanes is getting ready for the new season. Next week we have a story about how one of the Lanes weekly bowlers made some history at the Women’s State Tournament that concluded this past May.
The tennis balls and volleyballs will be flying soon as well as the high school fall seasons get going. Drills will be underway in the next week or two with football close behind. Where did the summer go?
Enjoy the reunion and Riverboat Days this week everyone and be safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.