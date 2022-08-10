Well folks, another Aitkin All-Class Reunion is history and what a wonderful job Wendy Tarr Johnson and Gary Tibbitts and their commitee did in welcoming back nearly 900 former graduates and their families. So many things to do and chances to catch up with friends and classmates. Thank you so much for your efforts this past week.
My goal during the reunion as far as work was concerned, of course, was to catch up with as many athletes as possible and find out what they have been up to since their days as Gobblers.
I had one target for sure and that was to meet with 1957 grad Stan Doten. He was an outstanding athlete at Aitkin and then went on to attend Harvard. While there he realized that academics would be too tough for him to continue to play football but he found out he would be able to handle track.
To say he did well would be an understatement, “I decided to try the hammer throw and found out it was for me,” said Doten. “I finished second in the NCAA in both 1960 and 1961. I got a chance to participate in the Olympic trials at Stanford and I came up just short, finishing in the seventh spot but it was quite an experience for me as a young guy.”
Stan was inducted into the Harvard University Hall of Fame in 1986, his first year of eligibility. He remembered a lot of great teammates during his Gobbler career. “We had a great line with Jack Park, John Galarnault, Al Midthun, Jim MacDonald and Lenny Anderson among others and they really set things up for our backfield,” reminisced Doten. “We were unbeaten in the fall of 1956 and played in two conferences, the Mid-State and Central Six. We played Little Falls, Brainerd, St. Cloud Tech and it was a tough schedule. Our great coach Elmer Salvog had us ready for every game.”
Stan was wonderful to talk with and very cordial. He’s a humble guy for sure but I appreciate his willingness to chat for a few minutes. He will always be a legend in this town.
I also had a few minutes to chat with Galarnaultlater in the week and he was just as nice, we didn’t chat long but he said a lot of the same things Stan referred to and was happy to check out the new fieldhouse, (new to him),and talk about football.
I had an opportunity to meet and talk to many more athletes during the reunion but I have to mention a couple of guys who have been two of my best supporters and friends over the years. Bill Lundberg (‘71) and Mike Holder (‘73) have always offered a kind word or story when I needed it. I so appreciate them letting me in on their careers and lives and always making me feel like part of the group. Sometimes it’s years between visits but we always treat each other like brothers and that means so much to me. It was great to see them along with Craig Alto (‘86) and Mike Nentl (‘77) who has moved back to Aitkin after retiring. I have known those two since they were kids and their friendship is important as well. Both were outstanding athletes at AHS. Mike was a two-time Gobbler Athlete of the Year, winning in both 1976 and ‘77.
Among the many athletes on the girls side that I tracked down was Teresa (Weijanen) Savage from the class of 1987. She also was an outstanding athlete and the female Athlete of the Year in 1979, who reported that she is a counselor at Minneapolis North High School, a job that she loves. She is a Mankato State grad and studied athletic training and psychology before turning to counseling.
I also had an emotional moment when a young lady came up and introduced herself as Donna Kurtz, a member of the class of 1978. I had never met her but she told me she was a sister of Cory Kurtz from my class of 1967 who died when we were sophomores. I have written about Cory a couple of times but she had never had the chance to thank me for what I had done. She was just four years old at the time of his death so she didn’t have a lot of memories but I was sure thankful to spend a few minutes with her. Those moments are what life is all about my friends. Thank you for providing so many of them last week. So many people, so little time, it was great!
My apologies to those looking for my story on Kaija Johnson and her bowling exploits. We will visit that one next week!
