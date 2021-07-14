When I first started looking into nighttime “noise machines” to help me sleep, I quickly realized how much nature had to offer in ways of relaxation.
In particular, it didn’t take me long to realize how much I loved the sound of falling rain. Whether it’s the soft patter of raindrops on the roof or a thunderstorm, I’ve always loved to listen to the sound of rain.
Growing up, I lived just three houses up from the ocean in Milford, Connecticut. One of the really wonderful things about that house was the screened-in front porch. My parents and I would spend a lot of time on that porch – rain or shine.
From that porch, we had a view of the ocean and the fresh smell of ocean spray. But while sitting on that porch in the rain, I remember listening to the sound of the rain and yet staying dry. Even decades later, I can remember the smell that came with rain in Connecticut – the usual combination of ozone and damp ground, but also the hint of sea spray and salt.
That screened-in porch became one of those sacred places for me as a child. I could sit out there and read, or I could create a secret hideaway for my Barbies. My parents had a hammock but also a pair of old armchairs – ones they would occupy evenings but which I had command of during the day.
That small, screened-in porch became one of the signature memories of my childhood, mainly because it was my ability to be outdoors without being out in the weather. When it rained, that porch went from convenience to necessity. When we had company or parties, it became the go-to place if the weather wasn’t nice (and even sometimes, when it was).
My parents and I went through a hurricane in that house as well. Granted, by the time it came up the East Coast, Hurricane Gloria was barely a Category 1 storm – and it dropped to a tropical storm a few hours after making landfall.
But during that storm, we watched the sea from that porch – being intermittently sprayed with rain and even at that distance, sea spray. One of the legacies of Hurricane Gloria in Milford was that the sea spray shorted out the electrical wires all over the small city. Our neighborhood was one of the last to get power back ... because the mayor at the time lived two houses down from us.
Whenever I listen to falling rain, though, or watch it gather on the ground, trace rivers along curbsides or create that thoroughly unique smell of summer by combining with the world around us, I think of that porch. I think of simpler times, and the simplicity of being a child.
They say that sounds and smells can take us on a journey. For me, rain is that journey.
