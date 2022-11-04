When I turned 18, I was bright-eyed and ready to vote.
Knowing slim to nothing about politics or being an adult, I had the attitude that I’d just figure it out along the way.
When I turned 18, I was bright-eyed and ready to vote.
Knowing slim to nothing about politics or being an adult, I had the attitude that I’d just figure it out along the way.
That was until I got a letter in the mail. It read: Jury Duty. I couldn’t believe my eyes because that was for old people like your childhood teacher that missed a few days, your mom or like, I don’t know, old people.
I was scared half to death.
I thought about asking for them to skip over me since I was in college but everyone told me that if I delay my civic duty, it would just pop back up at a later date. Haunting me.
It wasn’t until seven years later that I would find out I never had to actually go. My therapist could have written me a letter saying I was not fit to serve. (Obviously, too anxious.)
So, I went. The second piece of advice I was given, the first being: don’t try to get out of it, was to bring a book. You know, since you’ll be sitting there for days with no end in sight.
Naturally, I packed the “Harry Potter” series since I never read it as a child. You can’t bring weapons into the government center, knitting needles included, but the government will let you bring in seven, larger than the Bible, books in a bag.
I was ready to read. Until I was called - as the first name on the first case of the day. For the next few days, I sweat profusely through my shirts, convinced that the criminal on the bench was going to find me and murder me. Yes, an irrational thought but like I said earlier, my therapist could have gotten me out of this situation with a great excuse: a PTSD diagnosis.
I started to wonder, how did this happen to me? My fingers furiously typed away on a medley of Google searching sprees. How does the government find you for jury duty? My answer was voter registration.
I decided to never vote again. Which lasted until the 2020 election, when I decided you just have to live your life and do what you want, even if it means getting a summons in the mail.
This year, I voted too. I’m glad to live in Aitkin County and its courthouse doesn’t scare me in the same way that Minneapolis’ does.
If you’re thinking about not voting this year, ask yourself why? If it’s because of jury duty, I’m happy to remind you that it’s your civic duty and they pay you a shiny quarter each day as financial compensation. Also, I’ve never been murdered because of it. It’s just my personal experience.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.