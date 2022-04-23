My thoughts of snowshoeing are over, it’s the middle of April, shoes hanging in the greenhouse for another season.
February hip replacement is good, it’s history, and me and Chubby Checkers ‘is doin’ the twist’! And today is Good Friday, a couple days ahead of Easter Sunday. There are worldwide religious meanings to these days, not sure exactly what, but they’re important days and I think the celebration goes on both ahead and behind Good Friday. Celebrate!
Funny to think when I was a school kid on the farm, we’d get off school a week or two about now for mud vacation. Most roads were dirt and way too muddy or underwater to drive on with the frost coming up, snow and rain coming down, so we got mud vacation. Of course, as I got older and out and about, learning worldly things, I learned that this was Easter vacation! It just happened to be muddy too. Cool!
So our winter season has moved on, they say, replaced by our spring season; that time of year for clocks and us to spring ahead. Get up earlier, stay up later. It’s a chilly 2022 spring: 20s at night, 30s daytime this week and next, with a couple inches of that blessed spring snow forecast this weekend. One day next weekend calls for the low 60s so, yes, we are moving on to spring. Bare ground, the running fire kind, on the hills’ west side and up to a foot of that sharp, reflective, cutting and crusty snow on the hills’ east side; all the way down and onto the flats under the especially steep hills, shading our later spring sunsets, reflecting our early spring sunups. Longer days are here to stay!
Last week, I pulled the straw off 50 tulips that we planted in a circle last fall, just to see, and sure enough, they’re up! And back under straw. Then I uncovered the two-year-old crop of asparagus, just to see, and sure enough, they ain’t up. And back under straw. “Patience Joel,” Kathy says, “you’re just too anxious!” “But dear,” I says, “that new azalea bush we planted in the middle of the 50 tulips is budding out, so dear, we must’ve moved into spring!”
Onto more relaxing moves … the walks up and down the woods trails are where it’s at these days, especially since I wasn’t able to snowshoe them much last winter (bad hip, whine!). Walking along a hilltop trail and looking down the west side to the frozen snow-covered beaver pond below is a highlight this time of year. The creek flowing into the pond is open and replacing ice almost daily; the pair of trumpeter swans who come and reside here every year are in their small water space, nonchalantly waiting out winter’s last hurrah. Cool, how they swim up the creek and out of sight around a bend behind some spruce, start bugling, come splashing into sight with just enough open water to lift off before the ice edge, their wingtips and feet seeming to touch the ice, seeming to help their liftoff as they then start to circle, slowly gain altitude and finally clear the hills around. Seems the harder they work to get up and over the hills, the louder they bugle until they’re an echo and out of sight, maybe comparing other ice-bound ponds to their home. They announce their return later in the day, beginning with that far out echo, their bugling growing into a crescendo as they reappear in a glide coming down across the pond until they barely clear the ice and splash down in the creek, no room to spare. They’re insistent, “Winter has moved on, spring has moved in!” Profound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.