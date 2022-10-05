Someone told me the sky was blue. I didn’t believe it until I saw it for myself.
I trust no one. Well, no one except for a few people in my very small circle. I listen and then do whatever I feel I have to do to find the truth.
Someone told me the sky was blue. I didn’t believe it until I saw it for myself.
I trust no one. Well, no one except for a few people in my very small circle. I listen and then do whatever I feel I have to do to find the truth.
What if when I went to check the sky it was dawn, dusk or even the middle of night. The sky isn’t blue in those moments but does that make the one who told me it was blue a liar?
What if three people told you the sky was blue?
Sometimes people tell me that I am incorrect in what I see and hear. I can tell you that I am not. I absolutely know what I see and my hearing is still in good working order. But I do understand that I may not have seen and heard the same things that they have and they may be right but that doesn’t make me wrong.
Confused yet? Me too? In regard to my story “He SEAD, she SEAD” that ran in last week’s Aitkin Age, I have heard in person and through phone calls and also received emails telling me a plethora of comments. Some have thanked me for the story, others would like to discuss the story further and others have told me that I am wrong. Maybe I am, as far as what they have actually seen and/or heard. But, as far as my discussions with people and meetings with more people, I am not wrong.
I suggest to parents, grandparents, community members, everyone, if you want to know answers about Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in your local school district, talk to those people who teach it. Contact them and set up a meeting or a phone call or schedule a time to visit the classroom. See for yourself what is going on with the students, the classes and the curriculum.
In the story, I provided the information I received when I asked questions that I thought the community would like to know the answers to. When I said in the article “I was instantly enraged. Why? Because SEL, also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD), was indeed a part of the Aitkin School District curriculum,” I was enraged because there are parts of SEL curriculums that I personally disagree with being taught in schools or anywhere except by parents/guardians. Some people may not be OK with any part of Aitkin’s SEL curriculum. But as far as I’m concerned, SEL in Aitkin is just basics being taught with a title.
Had I stayed in school, I would have graduated in 1988. I learned anti-bullying behavior at school, I learned how to work through problems without flying off the handle at school. I learned about the differences in those around me and I learned how that was OK. I learned all of this in school. I guess I don’t know if it was a part of a curriculum or not. I do know it wasn’t called SEL at the time but it seems pretty similar to me.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.