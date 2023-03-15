Kathy Robb mug

Fair is fair. In my eyes, the punishment or reward should be the same across the board.

“Selective Outrage” is the title of comedian/actor Chris Rock’s new Netflix comedy special. I watched it and to be honest, didn’t laugh much until about the last 15 minutes. Regardless, I think Rock had some very interesting points to make and it got me thinking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.