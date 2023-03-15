Fair is fair. In my eyes, the punishment or reward should be the same across the board.
“Selective Outrage” is the title of comedian/actor Chris Rock’s new Netflix comedy special. I watched it and to be honest, didn’t laugh much until about the last 15 minutes. Regardless, I think Rock had some very interesting points to make and it got me thinking.
I do realize that not everyone will agree with the things I am about to say in this column. Nonetheless, these are my opinions. Agree or disagree, God loves wondrous variety.
Why is there outrage from some over a lack of abortion facilities but those same people are not outraged at the killing of innocent babies? They don’t see it as murder? Rock commented in his comedy stint that he absolutely supports a “woman’s right to choose … to kill her baby.” In fact, he went on to say that he thinks abortion should be legal through the approximate age of 4. Seems about right to me, if you want to kill your child, why should there be an age limit put on it?
I don’t wonder why there was outrage over George Floyd’s death but I do wonder why there wasn’t the same outrage at the actions of those who responded by burnng the city. Many who had no involvement paid the price for his death. It also seemed to me that the firestarters didn’t care who they hurt as long as they made their point.
Another thing I have often wondered about is the Little Falls man who killed two teenage intruders at his home Thanksgiving Day 2012. Byron Smith is serving a life sentence for murdering the teens. I wonder why? Had the teens not been in this man’s house, they wouldn’t have been killed. On the other hand, a 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma shot an intruder and was deemed a hero. The burglar ran away after being shot in the shoulder. What would have happened to her if she had killed him, would she also be serving a life sentence? I sincerely doubt it.
Why are some people enraged about a box of classified documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump and not enraged about a laptop controversy that includes current President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter?
And, then there is the Feb. 3 train derailment in Ohio that spilled toxic chemicals. A report from CNBC said that the chemicals killed thousands of fish and residents have talked about finding dying or sick pets and wildlife. The only outrage that I’m aware of is coming from affected residents. But, when the Line 3 pipeline was making headlines, people could definitely see the outrage included in their news source of choice.
There has been outrage directed at those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and those people have been told to “follow the science.” Are we following the science when it comes to gender?
The division in this country is simply terrifying.
