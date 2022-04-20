I would like to dedicate this column to the broken-hearted. To the ones feeling sadness, anger, frustration … grief.
When I reach a point in my life that the heartbreak feels like too much and I don’t want to, I just don’t want to …anything, it helps me to think about the 12 steps.
I learned about the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous in my 20s and have found that those steps can and have helped me get through very difficult times in my life.
The first step says “We admitted we were powerless over alcohol–that our lives had become unmanageable.”
We are powerless over many events that happen that affect us in one way or another. We can only control what we can control. It sounds simple but it has been one of the hardest things for me to grasp.
My best friend died 16 years ago. She had breast cancer that eventually took over. I simply couldn’t understand how this could be happening and the fact that there was absolutely nothing I could do to change it. I wanted to pick her up and run. Run as fast and as far away as I could. Somehow in my mind at the time, I thought that would be the one way I could keep her here with me.
When she died, I thought I would die too. The pain was unbearable. My entire world changed in an instant. It felt like a quiet chaos. Everything was spinning but I couldn’t make a sound.
I had to accept that I was powerless over what had just happened. I had to trust that a “power greater than myself” could eventually help restore my sanity and ability to carry on. Fast forward to 16 years later and I don’t think I’m there yet. The sadness lives with me still, I think about her each and every day.
Grief and heartbreak are hard. Sometimes others don’t know what to say to help ease the pain. Sometimes it is enough to know that you are not alone.
While going through whatever you are going through, remember … breathe. Try to move, maybe a walk? Talk to someone even if it’s a text. Write down your feelings, paint, draw. Ask for help.
If you know someone heartbroken, there are ways you can help. Sometimes just listening to the grieving person share their feelings can be a tremendous help and provide them some relief even if temporary. Be there, be patient, it can take a long time.
If you are one of the heartbroken, please reach out. If you love someone heartbroken, please reach out.
