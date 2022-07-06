Well folks, there is a vacancy in the Aitkin All Starz camp as the new season looms ahead.
Kaitlin Wake is unable to be the head coach in 2022-23 so the program is looking for another leader and the school district is accepting applications for the job.
Wake is finishing up at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and her program there makes it impossible to continue at Aitkin.
We wish Kaitlin the best in the future and thank her for her efforts over the past couple of years.
If you are interested in taking over the All Starz legendary program, you can fill out an application online at www.isd1.org.
This is not an easy job, I remind you, you must be very creative, able to work many more hours than the job requires and be able to balance athletes and parents along with the administration. These are the things that all coaches these days deal with.
Coaching is different in 2022 than it has been in the past and it has never been tougher. Coaches have to buckle up and get ready for the ride. I appreciate those who choose to coach more now than I ever have before.
I’ve been working with coaches since the early ’70s and I’ve seen a lot of them come and go. It’s just a lot tougher now and those of us not in the field have to realize that, take a step back and know that they are doing the best they can.
I have witnessed the start and end of many programs over the years as well, but never have I seen a group of people put together something like the Aitkin Youth Softball has done. They have such a core of people that does whatever needs to be done and in a timely manner. They have raised money to build fields, upgrade them and make them available to so many young softball players. I’m not going to mention names because this has been a community effort and they just get things done. I have talked to leaders a lot more this season and they have a story to tell.
Congrats to the AYS and its members, you set the bar pretty high for all of us!
